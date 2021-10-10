Neidig advances to state after winning sectional match 6-0, 6-0

Boonville junior Emma Neidig didn’t let a little cold keep her from moving on to the state tournament Saturday in Jefferson City.

After capturing the district title earlier in the week in singles, Neidig ( 22-1) quick work of her opponent Friday in the Class 1 Sectional 5 Tournament by beating Monett’s Meagan Hull in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Neidig’s opponent for the state tournament, which will be held on October 15-16 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, will be determined on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said Neidig prepared all week for a match just like the one against Hull. “We had an idea that her opponent from Monett would not be strong as other players Emma had faced this season,” Harvey said. “Therefore, we practiced strategic placement and net shot putaways. Emma was able to execute those strategies exceptionally well which led to the close out match 6-0, 6-0. This week Emma will be preparing for tougher matches she is expected to endure at the state championships.”

In the only other singles match on Friday, Samantha Schlacks of Helias Catholic won in two straight sets against Olivia Grace Ray of Aurora 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, the No. 1 seeded team of Brooke Loftus and Jessah Anderson of Mt. Vernon defeated Father Tolton’s Grace Monsees and Cayleigh Claire Neunger in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. In the other doubles match, No. 2 seeded Isabella Mosley and Allison Schubert of Mt. Veron beat the team of Hannah Meystrik and Catherine Meystrik in a tiebreaker 6-4, 2-6 and 10-5.