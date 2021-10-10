Lady Pirates go 2-2 in Carthage Tournament with wins against Jeff City, Kearney

Boonville Lady Pirates softball coach Christie Zoeller had hopes of seeing good pitching and hitting over the weekend while competing in the 22nd annual Carthage Varsity Softball Tournament.

Although the pitching and hitting were good at times throughout the two-day tournament, the Lady Pirates still finished with a record of 2-2 overall against a field of nine teams.’

“We came to this tournament hoping to see some good pitching and to work on our hitting,” Zoeller said. “We were able to do that in the last game as we accumulated 14 hits. We have to keep this streak going as we roll into districts. We learned a lot about ourselves in this tournament and know what we have to keep showing up strong throughout the rest of the season.”

Of course, a opening-round loss in pool play against McDonald­­ County isn’t exactly what Zoeller had in mind as the Lady Pirates fell 9-0. However, in the second game in pool play, the Lady Pirates bounced back with solid pitching, timely hitting and great defense to beat Jefferson City 10-0. Meanwhile, in the first game in bracket play on Saturday, the Lady Pirates fell to Nevada 10-3 while managing only six hits. Then, in the final game against Kearney, Boonville responded with another hard-fought victory against Kearney 7-6.

Carthage, Kearney and Monett competed in Pool A, while Ozark, Nevada and Oak Grove participated in Pool B.

In the game against McDonald County, Zoeller said this was a tough game against a great team. “We struggled to get our bats going against good pitching,” Zoeller said. “Lillian (Newham) did a nice job moving the ball around and kept a good hitting team off balance through the first four innings.”

Although McDonald County wound up scoring in only three innings, it was enough against Boonville. The Lady Mustangs put up one in the first, two in the third and six again in the fifth for the win.

Nevaeh Dodson picked up the win in the circle for McDonald County, while Newham took the loss for Boonville. Dodson finished the game with eight strikeouts in six innings. Newham, meanwhile, pitched the first-four innings and allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Emma West then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two.

McDonald County also out-hit Boonville 10-1, with Reagan Myrick going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Madeline McCall finished with two singles, while Zoe Parish doubled.

Newham had the only hit for Boonville, being a single.

In the second game against Jefferson City, the Lady Pirates wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with three runs in the top half of the first. Boonville also plated two in the third and five in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Zoeller said the bats were really on in this game. “We did a nice job stringing hits together and finding a way to score runs,” Zoeller said. “Abby (Pulliam) did a great job on the mound for this complete game shutout.”

Pulliam pitched all five innings and gave up just three hits and one walk while striking out four batters. Reynolds took the loss for Jefferson City with four strikeouts.

Boonville also had 11 hits in the game, with Lexi Maddex going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and three RBIs. Jordyn Fuemmeler finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Rachel Massa added two singles, Pulliam, West, Gracey Rose and Faith Mesik each with one single and one RBI, and Cora Thompson with one single.

Morgan, Carwile and Ford each had one hit for Jefferson City.

In the third game against Nevada, the Lady Pirates definitely had their chances while leading the Tigers 2-1 after 2 ½. Unfortunately for Boonville, they had no answer for Nevada in the bottom half of the third while surrendering three runs or the five-run fourth inning. Nevada also tacked on one in the fifth to win the game by seven against the Lady Pirates.

Eaton was the winning pitcher in the game for Nevada while Newham took the loss for Boonville. Eaton pitched five innings and allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two. Newham, meanwhile, pitched the first-four innings and surrendered nine runs on nine hits while striking out three batters. West then came in and pitched two innings in relief and yielded one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Nevada also out-hit Boonville 11-6, with Ast going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Pritchet finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs, while Heathman added two singles and two RBIs, Buck two singles and one RBI and Burns with one double and two RBIs.

For Boonville, Josie Widel went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Fuemmeler finished the game with a single, double and one RBI, while Massa and West each had one single.

In the final game against Kearney, Zoeller said this was a great offensive game for the Lady Pirates.

“We did a great job getting good pitches to hit and we hit the ball very solidly,” Zoeller said. “Our defense struggled this game. We gave up way too many errors and it almost cost us the game. Abby stayed tough on the mound and our hitting really kept us in this game. Jordyn’s two-run homer in the top of the sixth put us on top and we were able to stay there.”

Pulliam picked up the win in the circle for Boonville with six strikeouts in six innings. The junior hurler also allowed six runs on nine hits. Sela Lowrance took the loss for Kearney.

Boonville also had its best hitting performance in the tournament against Kearney with 14 hits, four of which went for extra bases. West led the hitting parade for Boonville with three singles and one RBI. Fuemmeler finished the game with a single, home run and two RBIs, while Newham added a single and a double, Widel with two singles and one RBI, Thompson with one double and two RBIs, Pulliam with two singles and one RBI, Massa with one double, and Maddex with one single.

For Kearney, Elisa Arellano went 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI. Macy Morrow had two singles and drove in one run, while Elysia Hand added one double.