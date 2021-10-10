Lady Pirates finish 3-4 in Eldon Tournament

With the exception of the Capital City Cavaliers match, the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team did about as well as can be expected in pool play Saturday in the Eldon Tournament.

Although the Lady Pirates fell to Capital City in straight sets 20-25 and 16-25, they would bounce back with a straight set victory in the next match against conference-foe Southern Boone for a 25-11 and 25-23 victory. Meanwhile, in the third match in pool play, Boonville wound up splitting a set with Eugene by winning the first set 26-24 and dropping the second 18-25.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the Lady Pirates were 3-3 after pool play and ended up third in their pool out of four teams. “We played No. 2 Eldon from the other pool and lost in two sets 21-25 and 16-25,” Herzog said. “As a team, we didn’t play as well as we would have liked. We need to work on blocking at the net and moving our feet on defense to get the shots that fall deep. These are all things we can fix going into our last week of play before districts. We finish up conference play next week on Tuesday and look forward to another match up with Eldon.”

Junior Genae Hodge led the Lady Pirates with 13 service in the tournament. Nora Morris was the team leader with 24 kills on 71 attack attempts. Madison Smith had the team high in blocks with 12, while Cassidy Bishop and Kylee Turner led the team in digs and assists with 28 and 55, respectively.

Hodge also finished the tournament with four aces, seven digs, two kills on nine attack attempts, one block and one assist. Morris had 12 service points with two aces along with six digs and one block, while Smith added 17 kills on 40 attack attempts, eight service points with two aces and three digs, and Turner with 15 digs, nine service points with one ace, three kills on seven attack attempts and one block.

Addi Brownfield finished the tournament with 22 kills on 74 attack attempts along with 13 digs, 10 service points with three aces, three assists and one block, while Addy Nichols contributed seven digs, four service points with one ace and one kill on five attack attempts, Lillian Rohrbach with three service points, two assists, two blocks and two kills on eight attack attempts, and Haylee Hopkins with two digs.

Note: The seeds for the Class 3 District 13 Volleyball Tournament in California were released earlier in the week with the Lady Pintos picking up the No. 1 seed, followed by Eldon, Boonville, Versailles and Warsaw.

Tournament action will begin on Thursday, Oct. 21, with Versailles playing Warsaw at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Oct. 23, California will battle the winner of Versailles-Warsaw in the semifinal round at 1 p.m., followed by Boonville versus Eldon at 2 p.m. The winners will advance to the championship on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.