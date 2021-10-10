Lady Pirates dominate Marshall with three set win

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team hit the double digit mark in wins Thursday night while winning in three straight sets against the Marshall Owls 25-14, 25-13 and 25-10.

While improving to 10-7-2 overall on the season, Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said it was good to play at their own level. “We were able to try different offense and were successful,” Herzog said. “Marshall dug the ball so our hitters just hit harder and smarter. Our serve receive also looked good. Nora (Morris) served very well. This was a good win going into the weekend. We are in the Eldon Tournament on Saturday, and then we have the No. 3 seed in districts behind California as the 1 seed and Eldon as the 2 seed. Versailles is seed fourth and Warsaw fifth.”

With its second straight three-set win, the Lady Pirates once again left little doubt while jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first set. And even though Marshall rallied back to tie the set at 5-all, they were no match the rest of the way as Boonville came back to extend the lead by as much as 10 on two different occasions at 23-13 and 24-14 before closing out the set on a hitting error by the Owls.

In the second set, the Lady Pirates took control from the start and never let up while leading at one point 10-1. Boonville’s biggest lead in the second set also reached 14 after a service point by junior Madison Smith to make it 23-14.

As for the third set, Boonville continued to attack Marshall with strong hitting up front by Morris, Smith and Addi Brownfield to push the lead to 13 at 15-2. Boonville never trailed in all three sets and led by as much as 14 on two occasions in the third set after back to back kills by sophomore Kylee Turner to make it 24-9. Then, on the final point to close out the match, junior Genae Hodge scored on a kill to complete the sweep.

Morris led the Lady Pirates with 20 service points while Brownfield had the team high in kills with 15 on 35 attack attempts along with a team-high in digs with 17. Turner, meanwhile, had the high for the team in assists with 30.

Morris also finished the match with 11 digs and eight kills on 23 attack attempts with two aces. Brownfield added five service points, three assists and two blocks, while Turner had seven service points with one ace, seven digs, two kills on four attack attempts and one block. Smith finished the match with 11 digs, eight kills on 26 attack attempts with seven service points with two aces and four blocks. Hodge added seven service points with one ace along with three kills on 11 attack attempts, three digs and one block, while Cassidy Bishop had 14 digs, Lillian Rohrbach six digs, two service points with one ace and one kill on five attack attempts, Claire Witting one kill on two attack attempts, Addy Nichols two digs, and Hope Mesik with one service point and one dig.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Marshall in two straight sets 25-16 and 25-13.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played well against Marshall. “We served aggressively and played amazing defense,” Herzog said. “I love how much improvement I’m seeing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. Kinley Fox stepped up and led the team with seven kills and nine earned points, one of which was an ace. Ashlen Holman served aggressively as well by contributing seven earned points, one of which was an ace. She also had three digs. I’m really impressed with her defense. Haylee Hamilton led the team with nine digs and three earned points. She does really well seeing the court and reading the hitters.”

Fox led the JV team with nine service points with one ace with seven kills and one assist. Ava Esser finished the match with eight service points with three aces with two kills and two assists, while Ashlen Homan added seven service points with one ace with three digs and one kill, Claire Witting four service points with seven assists and three digs, Haylee Hamilton nine digs and three service points, Elly Rapp with four digs, two service points and one kill, Twelva Mason six kills and one block, Ava Parman three kills and two assists, and Reagan Wilson with four assists.

In the C-team match, Boonville and Marshall wound up splitting sets with the Owls winning the first set 25-19 and Boonville prevailing in the second set 25-17.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said Riley Wilson had a great game with seven digs and six kills. “The girls had a lot of great rallies,” Lowe said. “I’m really proud of the team.”

Riley Wilson led the Lady Pirates with eight service points with four aces along with seven digs and six kills. Reagan Wilson finished the match with seven assists, six digs and one ace, while Kylee Hopkins added five digs, three assists and two service points with one ace, Kaila Dillender with five service points with one ace, three digs and two kills, Mariah Payne with five service points with one ace, two kills and two digs, and Elly Rapp with five digs and three kills.