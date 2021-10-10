Boonville soccer falls in penalty kicks against Oak Grove, 4-3

The Boonville Pirates soccer team fell 4-3 in penalty kicks against the Oak Grove Panthers Thursday night at the Boonville City Soccer Fields.

After tying the match at the 70 minute mark on a goal by junior Isaac Marriott and assist by Austin Coleman, Boonville and Oak Grove both went without a goal for the next 10 minutes to send the match into overtime. Meanwhile, after going to penalty kicks, the Panthers outscored Boonville 3-2 for the victory.

Boonville soccer coach Alec Adair said Coleman, Marriott, Austin Rice, Bryson Wessing and Tucker Lorenz were the five players selected for the shootout.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-10 on the season, Adair said this was such a tough loss. “All it took was one bounce for it to go our way and it just didn’t happen for us,” Adair said. “The boys played 100 minutes of hard soccer and didn’t take a possession off. The boys played well in the new formation and really stayed connected through the middle of the field. Shifting up the field was done as a unit and is something that we’ve really been looking to improve on. Our execution could’ve been better but as a whole, this was a huge improvement for us and we are looking to build off this. This game really hurts to lose, but we’ll be ready to bounce back.”

Oak Grove opened the match with a goal three minutes in to go up 1-0 and held that lead for the first 40 minutes of the half. Meanwhile, after no score for the first 30 minutes of the second half, Boonville finally got on the score board at the 70 minute mark to tie the game at 1-all. The Panthers then outscored Boonville by one goal in PKs for the win.

Oak Grove finished the match with 20 shots on goal and 25 shot attempts, while Boonville had only six shots on goal and 12 shot attempts.

Boonville senior goalie Gage Allison also kept the Panthers in check for most of the game while recording 21 saves in 80 minutes of action.

The Pirates also had 11 fouls in the game compared to eight for Oak Grove.

Boonville’s next home match will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19 against Missouri Military Academy at 5 p.m. The Pirates will have two matches prior to the match against MMA, playing at St. Paul’s Lutheran on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and at Moberly on Thursday, Oct. 14. The St. Paul’s Lutheran match will start at 4:30 p.m., while the match against Moberly will begin at 5.