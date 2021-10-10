Boonville cross-country team competes in Capital City Invitational

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams had what they called a first Saturday while competing in the Capital City Invitational at Binder Park in Jefferson City.

While competing against a field of nine teams and over 40 runners in the varsity division, Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker said the course at Binder Lake Park was also a beautiful view. “This was a new experience for our runners,” Baker said. “They had straw bales on the course that the kids could run over if they chose. Our runners said the course was pretty tough. We did not have any season best or PRs at the meet, however, it’s always good to get a race in before conference so we know what we need to focus on this next week to get our minds right for conference on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Eldon.”

In the male division, which consisted of 40 runners, Thomas Roehl of Jefferson City captured first in a time of 16:29.94 while Keion Grieve of Capital City finished second in a time of 17.27.16.

For Boonville, Hayden Williams placed 28th overall in a time of 21:15 while Edison Baker took 38th overall in a time of 25:44.

In the final team standings for the boys, Helias captured first with 33 points. Capital City finished a close second with 37 points, followed by Blair Oaks with 64, Russellville 105 and Tipton with 147.

In the girls division, which consisted of 42 runners, Riley Bryan of Smithton finished first in a time of 19:32.06 while Ella Jobe of Jeff City placed second in a time of 21:05.11.

For Boonville, Emily Gibson finished 31st overall in 25:23 while Tanaja Bledsoe took 37th in 27:39.

In the final team standings for the girls, Helias finished first with 23 points. Capital City finished second with 60 points, followed by Blair Oaks with 61, Camdenton 94 and Russellville 136.

After Thursday’s Tri-County Conference meet in Eldon, the Boonville cross-country team will compete in the Mexico Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 30, Boonville will participate in the Class 3 District 4 Meet at Missouri Western in St. Joseph. Teams competing in the meeting along with Boonville are California, Cameron, Central (Kansas City), Chillicothe, Clinton, Eldon, Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter, Guadalupe Centers, Holden, Knob Noster, Lutheran (Kansas City), Macon, Maryville, Northeast (Kansas City), Oak Grove, Odessa, Pembroke Hill, Richmond, Savannah, St. Michael the Archangel and Versailles.