Ss. Peter & Paul volleyball picks up wins against Sweet Springs, Lange

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team raised its season record to 16-0 by beating Sweet Springs Tuesday night in Sweet Springs 25-9, 25-7.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said this was a good game for the girls. “At times we had trouble staying focused,” Griffin said. “Overall, easy win. Mabry Caton had 14 aces and one assist. Elise Kirchner had five aces and four assists, while Delaney Rowlett added three kills, and Lauren Thompson two kills.”

Isabella Imhoff also had a good game with seven aces, one kill and one dig, while Emerson Comegys added three aces and one kill, and Addison Johnson with three aces.

In the seventh grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul won in two sets against Sweet Springs 25-14 and 25-18.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls came together and played their best ball this year. “It was great to see them peak and get ready for the tournament this weekend,” Griffin said. “Charlotte Rohrbach had a great night at the net with 12 kills, four assists and two aces. Isabel Alvizo also did a great job of calming the ball and making awesome sets. She had 13 assists and five aces. Katie Drummond finished with five aces, four kills and two digs. A total complete game for these girls.”

Also contributing for the seventh grade team were Lauren Venable with three assists and three kills, Elizabeth Eichelberger with three aces, one kill and one dig, Aubrey Frederick with three aces and two kills, and Avery Rapp with one kill.

The Ss. Peter & Paul volleyball team also picked up the sweep Monday night against Lange Middle School in Columbia.

While the Lady Warriors seventh grade team defeated Lange 25-20 and 25-8, the eighth grade team also prevailed in two straight sets 25-18 and 25-9.

Griffin said going into the game against Lange the Lady Warriors were down one player. “The first set we were allowing their middle blocker to take over the game and how we play,” Griffin said. “She was very active at the net. Having a few missed serves and passes didn’t help. Again, for both sets the girls regrouped and played much better the second set. We got ahead and took control. Emerson Comegys did great with eight aces and three kills. Isabell Imhoff finished with four aces, two assists and eight kills along with two digs and two blocks. Elise Kirchner had seven serves with six assists and one kill. Delaney Rowlett added two aces, three assists and two kills, while Lauren Thompson had three kills.”

Mabry Caton also had a big night for the Lady Warriors with six assists, two kills and two blocks, while Addison Johnson added three aces and Lauren Thompson with three kills.

In the seventh grade match, Griffin said the girls started off very slow and allowed Lange to stay close the first set. “The second set we made adjustments and the girls played much better,” Griffin said. “Isabel Alvizo and Charlotte Rohrbach did a great job serving. Katie Drummond, Elizabeth Eichelberger and Lauren Venable also added in critical points. Isabel finished with five assists and one kill, Drummond two assists and four kills, Rohrbach six kills and Venable with three assists and two kills.”

Alvizo also had eight aces on the night, while Drummond added two aces, Eichelberger three aces, Rohrbach with six aces, Venable with three aces and Aubrey Frederick with one ace and one kill.