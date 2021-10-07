Pirates drop hard-fought game against Osage, 32-18

The Boonville Pirates JV football team dropped another hard-fought game Monday night on the road, losing to the Osage Indians 32-18.

The Pirates, dropping to 2-4 on the season, have lost their last three games in conference play.

Boonville JV football coach Ryan Brimer said the team struggled to tackle in the last several games. “We have, however, had some bright spots,” Brimer said. “Ross Brackman has played great on both sides of the ball. He is putting up great numbers at receiver and has been a great leader on the field.”

Brackman finished the game with eight catches for 183 yards and one touchdown in the game for Boonville.

Freshman quarterback Evan Bishop also had a great game in the pocket by completing 20 of 37 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Pfeiffer was 1 for 1 for 9 yards.

Will Stock led all rushers in the game for Boonville with one carry for 18 yards. Eli Stock finished the game with two carries for 7 yards, while Jamal Franklin had five carries for 7 yards and Maddex Douglas one carry for 3 yards.

Pfeiffer also hauled in five passes for 46 yards, while Douglas had three receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown, and Jamal Franklin three catches for 17 yards.

On defense for Boonville, Eli Stock finished the game with a total of 10 tackles. Jamal Franklin had eight total tackles and one tackle for loss, while Ross Brackman added five tackles and one interception, Rhad Leathers and Isaiah Escamilla each with five tackles, Maddex Douglas with four tackles and three tackles for loss, Cooper Pfeiffer with three tackles and one fumble recovery, Conner Baysinger, Chase Amos, Trent Maxwell and Tyson White each with three tackles, Rylee West with two tackles and one half tackle for loss, Will Stock with two tackles and Jacob White with one tackle.

Boonville’s JV will travel to Versailles on Monday, Oct. 11. Kick off for the game is 6 p.m.