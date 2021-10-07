New Franklin ends season with shutouts against Jamestown, Prairie Home

The New Franklin baseball team continued its run with a strong fall season Tuesday night by blanking the Jamestown Eagles 13-0 in the season finale.

Of course one day prior to playing Jamestown, the Bulldogs also won by a shutout against the Prairie Home Panthers on Monday 7-0.

While improving to 11-3 on the season, New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said it was another fantastic pitching performance against a talented Jamestown lineup. “I thought it was huge to score first and keep them at bat, then explode for a few crooked numbers later in the game,” Gerding said. “I’m just very proud of the effort tonight and the entire fall season.”

Although New Franklin wound up winning by the mercy rule, the game was close until the fifth inning. The Bulldogs led only 2-0 after four innings before adding six more runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.

New Franklin senior Caleb Hull picked up the complete-game victory for New Franklin with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Hull also gave up just three hits. Schoenthal took the loss for Jamestown by surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

New Franklin also out-hit Jamestown 13-3, with Tanner Bishop going 3-for-5 with two singles, one home run and two RBIs. Clayton Wilmsmeyer also had three hits and drove in one run, while Jake Marshall added a single, double and four RBIs, Drew Rhorer with a single, double and one RBI, Owen Armentrout with one single and two RBIs, Keaton Eads with one single and one RBI, and Connor Wilmsmeyer with one single.

For Jamestown, Harlan went 1-for-2 with one double.

In the game against Prairie Home, Gerding said another great effort by Jake Marshall on the bump. “We had to fight through a little bit of adversity,” Gerding said of the Prairie Home game. “Offensively I would have liked to see us play with more energy.”

New Franklin opened the game with one run in the first against Prairie Home and then sent three runs across in the second and three again in the sixth.

Marshall picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin with 12 strikeouts in seven innings. Marshall also gave up two hits and three walks. Pitts took the loss for Prairie Home.

As for the hitting in the game, Marshall went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Hull also had two singles, while Clayton Wilmsmeyer added a double and one RBI and Keaton Eads, Tanner Bishop and Connor Wilmsmeyer each with one single and one RBI.

For Prairie Home, Garrison Parkhurst and Pitts each had one single.