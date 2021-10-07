Neidig defends title, captures first at individual districts

Boonville junior Emma Neidig never doubted that she couldn’t defend her title Monday during the Class 1 District 9 Individual Tournament in Jefferson City.

While entering the tournament with just one loss on the season, Neidig more than defended her title by finishing 3-0 on the day to capture first at No. 1 singles.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said overall the girls played awesome and all of the coaches were proud to call them Lady Pirates.

Of course nobody had a better day than Neidig, who opened up the tournament with a two-set win over Fulton’s Jayna Davison (Fulton 1) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3. Then, after beating Helias’ No. 2 player Lily Delk in straight sets in the semifinals 6-1, 6-2, Neidig came back to win in straight sets again in the championship match against Helias’ No. 1 player Samantha Schlacks 6-2, 6-1.

Neidig is currently 20-1 on the season.

“Emma had an impressive day, bringing home the district title by defending her number one seed,” Harvey said. “She first played Fulton’s number one in a match that went much longer than it should have. Emma stepped down to Fulton’s level of play, which led to a long battle with a lot of pushing of the ball. Davison’s game plan and Emma’s first match of the day jitters frustrated her but she was able to overcome them. In the first set she won a tiebreaker of 7-1 and in the second set she started to figure her game out and step up to the plate to take a strong lead and finish with it. In her second match against Lily Delk (Helias’ number two), Emma had a complete turnaround. She stroked the ball much more efficiently, placed the ball with accuracy, and had great serves as well. In her third match for the championship title, Emma was on fire. She did all the right things she needed to do. She wrongfooted Schlacks, pulled her in, and then pushed her deep and had great serve placement and movement as well.”

The No. 2 doubles team of Kate Schneringer and Lilli Hendrix were also on fire after placing fourth overall. Like Neidig, Schneringer and Hendrix won their opening match against Osage’s No. 2 team of Glendenning and Newberry 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Meanwhile, after losing in the semifinal round against Meystrik and Meystrik of Helias 6-1, 6-1, the duo also fell in the third place match against Osage’s No. 1 team of Corpe and Smithson 7-5, 6-3.

Harvey said Schneringer and Hendrix significantly stepped up their play in their matches. “Coach Neidig introduced a new doubles net play drill on Sunday that seemed to enhance our doubles play on the courts today,” Harvey said. “The girls are working on poaching at the right time and then recovering back to either the middle of the service box or the back. This is due to the type of play they should be in, defensive, offensive or aggressive. The ladies have never moved or played so well this season. All of the coaches were thoroughly impressed with their effort and drive to be successful today. Overall, their communication, constant movement, reading of the ball, consistent groundstrokes and putaway net shots were the reason these ladies made it to play for third place and put up a heck of a fight trying to secure it. Due to playing ad scoring, they were able to bring the score back to deuce several times each game point. They were able to get on top of the score but they just weren’t able to keep the lead to take the win.”

As for the No. 1 doubles team of Arji Webster and Alyssa Fitzgerald, the duo fell in the opening round against Father Tolton’s No. 1 team of Monsees and Neuner in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

Harvey said Webster and Fitzgerald also had to face a tough opponent to start district play. “They were drawn to play against Father Tolton’s number one team Monsees and Neuner, who took second in the district,” Harvey said. “Although they didn’t secure the win, the girls learned how to adjust their game and focus on improving their net play to put points away quickly. Fitzgerald had great shots at the net and Webster did well returning her ground strokes from the baseline.”

As for No. 2 singles player Abigail Pannell, the senior netter fell in straight sets against Schlacks of Helias 6-1, 6-4.

Harvey said Pannell started her day with a tough opponent first thing on Monday. “She was not seeded so she ended up getting drawn into the position that she was placed in,” Harvey said. “Coach Neidig said, “Abby played her most complete match of the year. She drew the eventual runner-up in the district for her first match and although she lost, it was her best singles effort of the year. She also played with grit and determination to play well despite her nagging knee injury.” Coach Espey said, “Pannell had a tough first set but in the second set she was able to rattle her opponent by placing it to her weaker backhand side. This allowed her to score several points on Schlacks, but unfortunately not enough to take the win.”

In the team portion of the districts on Tuesday at Father Tolton in Columbia, the Lady Pirates fell to the Trailblazers 5-4.

Harvey said the match was a rough one to end the season with but the ladies fought hard until the very end. “Even when they were down a set, they never gave up,” Harvey said. “We were neck and neck the entire match. We started out with a lead by winning two of our doubles matches to make the score 2-1. Webster took a loss bringing the score to 2-2. Hendrix pulled out a win in a tough tiebreaker bringing back the lead with a 3-2 score. Fitzgerald took a loss to her opponent, tying the match again at 3-3. Then Neidig regained the team lead with a win bringing the score to 4-3. Schneringer took a loss, which again tied the match for the third time of the night at 4-4. With only one more match to determine the win, Pannell battled with all she had but was unable to bring home the last win of the night, dropping our score behind Father Tolton’s at 4-5. Overall, the growth this season has been unbelievable! This is the same team that we lost 1-8 to just last week! These girls have put in a great amount of time and effort since June to get to where they are today. They have spent long hours practicing and improving footwork, gaining consistent form and perfecting play strategy. They have identified strengths and used those to their advantage, but also weaknesses, which they have worked hard to improve upon. In the end we couldn’t be more proud to call these ladies our team.”

The Lady Pirates definitely had a chance after winning 2 of 3 matches in doubles. The No. 1 team of Neidig and Pannell defeated Meg Duncan and Claire Condict 8-4, as did the No. 3 team of Schneringer and Hendrix over Ryley Freeman and Delaney Coyle 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 2 doubles, the team of Webster and Fitzgerald fell to the team of Grace Monsees and Cayleigh Neuner 8-2.

Boonville also got off to a great start in singles, with Neidig winning over Duncan 6-2, 6-3. However, for the next-three matches, Father Tolton battled back with wins to close the gap. At No. 2 singles, Pannell fell to Condict 6-3, 6-4. At No. 3 singles, Webster lost to Monsees 6-0, 6-1. Meanwhile, at No. 4 singles, Schneringer dropped two straight against Neuner 6-1, 6-4. Boonville and Father Tolton split the next-two matches, with the Lady Pirates winning at No. 5 singles with Hendrix beating Catie Cameron 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. Then, at No. 6 singles, Fitzgerald fell to Brinkley Decker 6-1, 6-4.