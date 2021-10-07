LSE Pirates drop two games against Osage

The LSE Pirates seventh and eighth grade football teams had a tough night on the road Tuesday against Osage, losing by the scores of 18-0 and 35-0, respectively.

LSE Pirates football coach Seth Brimer said both games were tough losses. “We are starting to get the hang of the offense and defense and understanding the scheme,” Brimer said. “We still have yet to put four quarters together. Next week we play Versailles and hopefully we can play four quarters of Pirate football.”

The LSE Pirates seventh grade team, which dropped to 0-3 on the season, surrendered touchdowns in each of the first-three quarters against Osage.

Dylan Clark led all rushers in the game for LSE with 13 carries for 49 yards, while Tatum Hough had two rushes for 9 yards while completing 2 of 4 passes for 25 yards. Clark also had one reception for 9 yards, while Alexander Ewings led the Pirates with one catch for 16 yards.

On defense, Hough finished the game with seven total tackles. Alex McDonald had five total tackles and one tackle for loss, while Tyler Fizer added four tackles, Blaine Begemann three tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, Dylan Clark two tackles and one interception, Sammy Hage, Carmen Mendez, Alexander Ewings and Bryson Welch each with two total tackles, and Jett Storm, Gavin Ridgeway, Maddex Jackson and Khale Bahlken with one tackle apiece.

In the eighth grade game, Osage led LSE 28-0 at the half and then tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter to complete the scoring.

Clayton Schuster led the Pirates with six carries for 33 yards, while Parker Brenner had seven rushes for 9 yards.

On defense, Zyren Mack finished the game with a total of six tackles. Darrin Leonard had five total tackles while Schuster added four tackles and one tackle for loss, Parker Brenner and Carter Felten each with four tackles, Brody Porter and Baylor Jackson each with three tackles, Austin Ellifrit and Logan Conz with two tackles each, and Aiden Meyers with one tackle.

The LSE Pirates will travel to Versailles for a conference matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Kick off for the seventh grade game is 5 p.m.