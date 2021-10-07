Lady Tigers fall on Senior Night against Leeton, 2-0

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team had the No. 1 ranked Fayette Lady Falcons on the ropes Monday night before falling by a score of 8-6.

But what was even more heartbreaking was the game Tuesday night at home on Senior-Parents Night against a good Leeton team as the Lady Tigers struggled with just two hits in a 2-0 loss.

While the loss dropped Pilot Grove to 5-11 on the season, head coach George Monk said the girls are continuing their good play on the field. “Our schedule here at the end of the season has to be working in our favor to prepare us for district play,” Monk said. “Facing two good teams back to back and playing both teams tough is an indication of how well we have progressed this season. Our defense is gelling even with players a little out of position right now due to injuries. We had a difficult time against Leeton’s pitcher. Our girls just didn’t square up the ball and seemed to hit more pop-ups and fly balls than we have recently. Offensively we will need to do better but we know the ability is there and with some tweaking in the cage, we will get better. Marci Lammers pitched an excellent game. This was one of the better outings she has had this year and certainly one of the better ones recently. She reduced the number of walks and did a nice job of locating her pitches.”

Unfortunately for Pilot Grove, they had nothing to show for their efforts at the plate with just two hits and leaving only three runners on base.

Leeton, meanwhile, scored both of its runs late with one in the sixth and one again in the seventh.

Schmidli picked up the win in the circle for Leeton, while Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Schmidli struck out seven batters and gave up just two hits and one walk in seven innings. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched all seven innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up two runs on three hits and four walks.

Leeton also out-hit Pilot Grove 3-2, with Bingaman going 1-for-2 with a single and one RBI. Parsons and Nussbaum each had one single.

For Pilot Grove, Lammers and Olivia Felten each had one single.

In the game against Fayette, the Lady Tigers jumped out on top with one run in the first only to have the Falcons send two runs across in the second inning to go up 2-1.

Pilot Grove continued to put up a good fight while adding two runs in its half of the third to go ahead 3-2. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they never led again in the ballgame as Fayette plated two runs in the bottom of the third to make it 4-3. Then, after Pilot Grove tied the game with one run in the top half of the fifth, Fayette rallied back again with four in its half of the inning to extend the lead to 8-4. The Lady Tigers added two more runs in the sixth to close the gap.

Monk said the girls are playing excellent softball at the right time of the season. “We went up against a strong Fayette team and except for the bottom of the fifth really gave them more than they wanted,” Monk said. “We are absolutely a fun team to watch. I was very pleased with our hitters. The entire lineup was making contact, putting the ball in play, and getting their hacks. Our approach against strong pitching is much better than it was in the beginning of the season. Our players are understanding their swings and transferring the hours of tee work into the field of play. Offensively, Kendall Rhorer had a great game. She was very effective with runners in scoring position. The sixth inning exemplified the determination we have found lately as we scored two runs after two outs were recorded. Maddie Watring started the rally with a two out single.”

Jordyn Ball picked up the win in the circle for Fayette, while Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Ball struck out 14 batters in seven innings while giving up six runs on five hits and five walks. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched all six innings and allowed eight runs on six hits and six walks while striking out eight batters.

Fayette also had six hits in the game, with Quint going 2-or-2 with a single, home run and three RBIs. Ball finished the game with a single and a double, while Felten added one double and one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Rhorer went 2-for-4 with two singles and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Maggard finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Grace Phillips and Maddie Watring each had one single.