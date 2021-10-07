Lady Pirates struggle to find hits in 11-4 loss to Fulton

After beating the Fulton Hornets 12-0 less than 15 days ago at Rolling Hills park in Boonville, head softball coach Christie Zoeller knew the Hornets would be ready Tuesday night in Fulton.

She was right as Lady Hornets exploded for 11 runs on 10 hits for a 11-4 victory.

The loss dropped Boonville to 10-12 overall.

“Fulton came out hitting the ball tonight,” Zoeller said. “We had a couple of untimely errors that allowed them to get runners in scoring position. We have to find a way to cut down on our errors, especially as we get into district play next week. We did a nice job getting on the score board early in the game. We will work on being more disciplined at the plate. We’re watching too many good pitches go by and are stuck swinging at that junk that we aren’t able to drive. There are a lot of positives we will take away from this game and keep building on those as we play our last conference game on Thursday.”

Although the Lady Pirates finished the game with five hits and two errors, they led at one point 1-0 after 1 ½. And even though Fulton rallied back with two in the bottom of the second and one again in the third to go up 3-1, Boonville still found a way to manufacture runs with two in the top half of the fourth to tie the game at 3-all. The Lady Pirates never got any closer as Fulton exploded for seven runs in its half of the fourth to extend the lead to 10-3 and then added another run in the fifth to make it 11-3. Boonville sent one run across in the sixth to round out its scoring in the game.

Walley picked up the win in the circle for Fulton, while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Walley pitched five innings and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on one hit and two walks. Pulliam, meanwhile, went the distance in the circle and allowed 11 runs on 10 hits and four walks. The loss dropped Pulliam to 8-9 on the season.

As for the hitting in the game, Fulton had four players with at least two hits in the game. Ash went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Caswell added two singles and drove in three runs, while Underwood had two singles and one RBI and Hedgpath with two singles.

For Boonville, Gracey Rose had the only extra base hit in the game with one double. Jordyn Fuemmeler finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Faith Mesik added one single ad one RBI, and Rachel Massa and Lexi Maddex each with one single.

In the JV game, Fulton defeated Boonville 7-2.

The Lady Pirates JV team, dropping to 9-7 on the season, led Fulton 2-0 after the first inning but then surrendered four in the third and three in the fourth to suffer the loss.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said even though the girls didn’t come away with a win, they did well putting the ball in play. “Our hits just went to their defenders,” Holman said. “We’ve had some injuries and illness that have impacted our team and had some people playing in new positions. Another night to play ball and opportunity to grow for our Lady Pirates JV team. We will come out strong on Thursday against Eldon for our final JV game of the season.”

Natalie Underwood was the winning pitcher in the game for Fulton, while Lillian Newham took the loss for Boonville. Newham pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up four runs on two hits and three walks. Rachel Massa then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk.

Fulton also out-hit Boonville 5-1, with Miley Hawkins going 1-for-3 with one triple and three RBIs.

Boonville was led by Josie Widel with one double and two RBIs.