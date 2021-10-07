Lady Pirates JV softball drops DH against Rock Bridge

The Boonville Lady Pirates JV softball team dropped a doubleheader Monday night in Columbia, losing to the Rock Bridge Bruins by the scores of 12-4 and 16-1.

While the Lady Pirates JV dropped to 9-6 after the two losses, head coach Caitlin Pendergraft said each time the girls take the field to play good teams like Rock Bridge, they use the opportunity to make themselves better. “Lillian Newham pitched the first game, Mattie Wells the second,” Pendergraft said. “Josie Widel caught both games. Lillian worked on moving the ball well around the zone and Josie worked on her aggressive defense with runners on. Josie Widel and Gracey Rose both hit over the fence home runs; Widel down the left field line and Rose to right center. Our team had opportunities to work situations with runners and to preserve when an inning got tough. Tonight was another opportunity to play ball and gain valuable playing experience. Though we did not come away with a win, we will take the lessons and move forward.”

In the first game against Rock Bridge, the Lady Pirates scored all four runs in two innings with three in the fourth and one again in the fifth. Rock Bridge, meanwhile, opened the game with 10 runs in the first and then sent two across in the second.

Molly Murphy picked up the win in the circle for Rock Bridge, while Newham took the loss for Boonville. Newham pitched all four innings and gave up 12 runs on eight hits and seven walks while striking out three batters.

Rock Bridge also out-hit Boonville 8-4, with Molly Murphy going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and three RBIs. Jessie Sullivan finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs, while Kenzie Wooten homered and drove in two runs.

For Boonville, Widel went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Rose homered and drove in one run while Newham and Wells added one double each.

In the nightcap, Boonville scored its only run in the top half of the first while Rock Bridge plated three runs in each of the first-two innings and five runs each in the third and fourth innings of play.

Annabelle Head was the pitcher of record in the game for Rock Bridge, while Wells took the loss for Boonville. Head pitched the first-four innings and gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one. Wells, meanwhile, pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed 16 runs on 13 hits and six walks.

Rock Bridge also out-hit Boonville 13-2, with Addison Gottman going 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Alyssa Kendrick and Kenzie Wooten each had a single, double and two RBIs while Jessie Sullivan added two singles and one RBI, Miranda Breitzig with one single and one double and Addie Clay with one triple.

For Boonville, Alison Eichelberger and Wells each had one single. Mia Eckerle also drove in one run.