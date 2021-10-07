Lady Pirates dominate Calvary Lutheran in three sets

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team picked up a three-set sweep against Calvary Lutheran Monday night at the Windsor gymnasium, winning by the scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-17.

While the Lady Pirates improved to 9-7-2 on the season, head coach Dina Herzog said overall the girls served well and ran their offense to mix it up against Calvary Lutheran. “Our outsides hit the ball well,” Herzog said, naming Addi Brownfield and Nora Morris. Our middles, when they connected, were unstoppable. Madison (Smith) has a lot to offer with the quick middle offense. Genae (Hodge) likes a higher set, which confuses the block. We transitioned well on the free ball and dinks but need to work to get the hard-driven corner shots.”

Boonville led from start to finish in all three sets, taking a 3-0 lead in the first set, a 4-1 advantage in the second set and a 4-0 lead in the third set. The Lady Pirates also led by as much as 15 on two occasions in the first set at 20-5 and 21-6 and by as much as 15 at 22-7 in set two. Meanwhile, in the third and final set, Boonville led by nine on two occasions at 21-12 and 22-13.

Gena Hodge and Nora Morris each had 11 service points to lead the Lady Pirates. Morris also led Boonville with 15 kills on 23 attack attempts, while Madison Smith had the team high in blocks with five. Addi Brownfield was the team leader in digs with 13, while Kylee Turner had a high game of 33 assists.

Morris also finished the match with 10 digs, while Hodge had three digs, two kills on four attack attempts and two aces. Smith also had 10 service points with five aces along with 10 kills on 27 attack attempts and four digs. Brownfield added 10 kills on 18 attack attempts and four service points, while Turner had six digs, five service points with two aces and three attack attempts, Lillian Rohrbach six service points with four aces, four digs, four attack attempts and one assist, Cassidy Bishop with nine digs, three attack attempts and one assist, Addy Nichols with three digs and one attack attempt, and Claire Witting with one dig.