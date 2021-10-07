Lady Bulldogs drop close game against Jamestown, 10-9

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team had another tough battle Tuesday night on the road, losing to the Jamestown Eagles 10-9.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 11-10 on the season, trailed Jamestown early 8-1 after three and 8-5 after four. However, in the top half of the fifth, New Franklin rallied back with four runs to go up 9-7. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, Jamestown had an answer by tying the game in the bottom half of the fifth and then scoring the winning run in the sixth.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said the girls had chances early but didn’t capitalize. “We started to string some hits together,” Dowell said. “We fought back and dug out of a hole to tie the game and take a lead. It was back and forth from that point. We showed a lot of heart and gave ourselves a chance. We will regroup and get ready for a couple more tough games.”

Ginna Meisenheimer picked up the win in the circle for Jamestown, while Emersyn Eads took the loss for New Franklin. Meisenheimer finished the game with eight strikeouts in seven innings for the Eagles. Eads, meanwhile, pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief for starter Sophia Held and allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Jamestown also out-hit New Franklin 12-9, with Meisenheimer going 2-for-3 with two singles. Haldiman finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Haldiman added a single, double and one RBI. Sorrells homered and drove in four runs, while Paulson added one double.

For New Franklin, Carly Dorson went 3-for-5 with two singles, one triple and two RBIs. Brynn Belstle added two singles and three RBIs, while Sophia Held and Addy Salmon had one single and two RBIs each and Heaven-Lee Hundley and Brooklynn Brown each with one single.

In the game on Monday, New Franklin defeated Madison 11-0 in six innings.

The Lady Bulldogs led off the game with two runs in the first and then sent one run across in the second, six again in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Dowell said this was good to get a conference win on the road. “We pitched really well and our defense was solid, also,” Dowell said. “We battled and gritted out a win that wasn’t always pretty but we did enough. We closed out the conference season and secured a second place finish in the CAC.”

Brynn Belstle picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin with 12 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Belstle also allowed just two hits. Duff took the loss for Madison.

New Franklin also out-hit Madison 6-2, with Sophia Held going 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Abby Maupin finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Brown and Eads each had one single and one RBI and Belstle with one single.

For Madison, Hook and Duff each had one hit.

In the La Plata Tournament last Saturday, New Franklin finished 1-2 by beating Breshear 16-1 in the first game and then losing to South Shelby and Montgomery County 11-0 and 4-2, respectively.

In the game against Breshear, the Lady Bulldogs led 6-0 after three and then exploded for 10 runs in the sixth to win by the mercy rule.

Dowell said this was a great start to a tough tournament. “We jumped on them early and put pressure on them for most of the game,” Dowell said. “Our pitched really did a nice job of holding them in check and off balance. This was a good win against a quality opponent.”

Brynn Belstle picked up the win for New Franklin with 10 strikeouts in six innings while giving up just one run on four hits.

New Franklin also out-hit Breshears 18-4, with Maupin going 5-for-5 with three singles, one triple, one home run and four RBIs. Dorson finished the game with a single, double and one RBI while Held added a single, triple and three RBIs, Eads with one single, one double and one RBI, Hundley with two singles and two RBIs, Salmon with two singles, Fair with one triple and one RBI, Jayna Matthews with one double and one RBI, and Belstle with one double.

In the second game against South Shelby, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get anything going while the Lady Birds scored four runs in the first, one again in the third and six in the fourth.

Dowell said this was a tough game against a very quality opponent. “We were pretty sloppy defensively and couldn’t get much going at the plate,” Dowell said. “We have to adjust and adapt game to game but also pay attention to the little things.”

Elliott picked up the win for South Shelby, while Held took the loss for New Franklin. Held pitched five innings and gave up 11 runs on 11 hits and one walk.

Belstle, Held and Kristen Flick each had one hit in the game for New Franklin.

In the final game against Montgomery County, the Lady Bulldogs again struggled to score while putting up just two runs in the fifth.

Montgomery County scored one run in each of the first-two innings and then sent two more runs across in the fourth.

Dowell said baserunners were hard to come by and both pitchers did an excellent job. “We battled back and had a few chances but just couldn’t string any hits together,” Dowell said. “Hopefully we take these lessons and use them to build for the stretch run and into districts.”

Belstle took the loss in the circle for New Franklin despite finishing the game with 14 strikeouts in six innings. Belstle also gave up four runs on four hits and one walk.

Maupin had two of the team’s three hits in the game with two singles and one RBI. Held finished the game with one single.