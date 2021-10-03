Wilmsmeyer tosses no-hit shutout against Pilot Grove

New Franklin baseball coach Erich Gerding had one word to describe Friday night's game against the Pilot Grove Tigers: Wow.

While the Bulldogs blanked the Tigers 8-0 behind the no-hit pitching of junior Clayton Wilmsmeyer, they also improved their season record to 9-3 overall.

"What a great effort from Clayton and our defense tonight," Gerding said. "We got off to a good start and kept scoring throughout the game. I was really happy with our base running tonight as well. But congrats to Clayton and the defense behind him for shutting down a really good Pilot Grove lineup."

New Franklin definitely left little doubt against Pilot Grove after pushing across three runs in each of the first and third innings and two again in the fourth.

As for the pitching by Wilmsmeyer, the junior hurler went the distance and struck out 11 batters while giving up just one walk. Levi Jeffries, meanwhile, took the loss on the mound for Pilot Grove and allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Bo Vinson then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

New Franklin also out-hit Pilot Grove 8-0, with Jake Marshall going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Wilmsmeyer also finished the game with two hits with a single and a double, while Drew Rhorer and Sam Marshall had one single and one RBI, Tanner Bishop and Caleb Hull each with one single, and Owen Armentrout and Connor Wilmsmeyer each with one RBI.

Pilot Grove had no hits in the game.