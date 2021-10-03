Tracy finishes sixth overall, medals for the third straight meet

The Prairie Home boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Calvary Lutheran Meet on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Prairie Home cross-country coach Marie Pope said Savanna Tracy led the way for the Lady Panthers by placing sixth overall in a time of 25:20. Pope said this is Tracy's third race to receive a medal.

Aubree Hedgpeth finished in 29th place in a time of 34:14, while Kelcy Watson placed 32nd overall in a time of 36:11.

For the Prairie Home boys, Wyatt Case finished 26th overall in a time of 24:00 while Preston Scheidt took 29th overall in 25:56.

The Prairie Home boys and girls cross-country team will compete next on Saturday, Oct. 16th at Gan's Greek in the Harrisburg Meet.