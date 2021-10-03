Pirates put up a good fight in 4-0 loss to Osage

If the Boonville Pirates soccer team ever had a chance to win a match, it was Thursday night at home against School of the Osage.

With a boisterous crowd, led by members of the Boonville Pirates football team, the Pirates once again put up a great fight only to finish on the short end 4-0.

The loss dropped Boonville’s soccer team to 0-9 overall.

Boonville soccer coach Alec Adair said the first half was tough for both teams with the wind. “We let a few slip by and weren’t as connected through the middle of the field as we want to be,” Adair said. “Osage won the 50-50 ball battle, which hurt us. Our pressuring and covering wasn’t as quick tonight, but the boys played hard the whole 80 minutes. The whole coaching staff is continuously impressed by our boys working hard every possession. If our first half was a little cleaner, I think we could’ve been there in the end. Osage is a good team that keeps possession of the ball. This was a good learning experience for the boys. We’ll take things from this game and work on them going into next week.”

Osage led 3-0 at the half against Boonville with goals coming at the 15:20, 22:15 and 27:46 mark. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Indians found the back of the net again for their fourth goal at the 46:42 mark.

Osage also finished the match with 13 shots on goals and 14 shot attempts compared to only three shots on goal and nine shot attempts by Boonville.

Senior goalie Gage Allison also had another big night for the Pirates with 16 saves.

As for fouls in the match, Boonville had five compared to just two for Osage.

The Boonville Pirates soccer team will host the Oak Grove Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Boonville City Soccer Field, starting at 5 p.m.