New Franklin rallies past Pilot Grove, wins 7-4 in nine innings

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team couldn't have planned the outcome of Thursday night's game against the Pilot Grove Tigers any better.

With the No. 1 seed in the district tournament up for grabs, the Lady Bulldogs made the most of the opportunity in the latter part of the ball game by rallying past Pilot Grove in nine innings for a 7-4 victory.

As it turned out, New Franklin wound up getting the No. 1 seed in the district tournament at Glasgow while Pilot Grove received the No. 2 seed. Those two teams could possibly see each other again if everything plays out in the tournament, although No. 3 Jamestown could have something to say about that.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said he knew it would be a battle and it didn't disappoint. "A rivalry game in both teams played hard and competed to the end," Dowell said. "We got some big hits from the bottom of the order. We had some rust from a week off but came alive and made some timely situational hits when we needed. Our pitching was tremendous again. Great to get a big CAC win and win against a district opponent."

Despite the loss, Pilot Grove coach George Monk said his team had New Franklin beat.

The loss dropped Pilot Grove to 5-10 on the season.

"We let it slip away," Monk said. "It was ours to win." Apply any of the trite sayings in sports to this game and you would be doing the game between the Bulldogs and the Lady Tigers a huge disfavor. What a whale of a game. Two teams evenly matched, great pitching from both sides, lead taken away, extra innings, big crowds, all of that made for great competition. Our girls have come so far this season. We struggled early and now we are playing extremely well. We are playing exciting softball.

"We were able to run the bases exceptionally well. When you face a good thrower you have to be able to manufacture runs. We were able to do that early by moving runners into scoring position. New Franklin went ahead in the top of the seventh, but we were able to answer in the bottom and nearly won the game as the potential winning run was thrown out at the plate on a close play.

"Marci Lammers had a great night both offensively and pitching. Grace Phillips was a great asset as she was able to move Marci into scoring position. Claire Rentel continues to hit and reach base in nearly every game. Offensively I would have liked to see us hit with more authority but against good pitching sometimes that is difficult."

As expected, the game was close throughout with the Lady Tigers scoring first with one run in the bottom half of the third only to have New Franklin rally back with one in the top half of the fourth to tie the game at 1-all. Then, after Pilot Grove tacked on two more runs in its half of the fourth to go up 3-1, New Franklin rallied back again with three runs in the top half of the seventh to go up 4-3.

The Lady Tigers, however, had one last gasp in the bottom half of the seventh and made the most of the situation with one run to tie the game at 4-all. Unfortunately for Pilot Grove, they had no answer for New Franklin in the ninth inning while surrendering three runs to suffer the loss.

Freshman Brynn Belstle picked up the complete-game victory for New Franklin, while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. In nine innings, Belstle struck out 16 batters and allowed four runs on seven hits and just one walk. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched all nine innings and gave up seven runs on nine hits and seven walks while striking out 12 batters.

New Franklin, 10-9 on the season, also out-hit Pilot Grove 9-7, Addy Salmon going 2-for-5 with a single, double and two RBIs. Kristen Flick finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Sophia Held added one double and two RBIs, and Abby Maupin, Carly Dorson, Brynn Belstle and Jayna Matthews each with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Kaitlyn Maggard went 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBIs. Marci Lammers and Claire Rentel each finished the game with two singles, while Ava Hoff had one single. Grace Phillips also drove in one run for the Lady Tigers.