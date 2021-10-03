Lang nabs meet medalist honors in season finale at Marshall

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team couldn’t have scripted Thursday’s match against the Marshall Owls any better to closeout the regular season at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall.

With the district tournament starting up on Monday, Oct. 11 at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly, the Lady Pirates will now go into the postseason with momentum after beating the Owls by 17 strokes 179-196.

While closing out the regular season at 9-5-1 overall, Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the district tournament is a tournament he is very confident about entering if the girls play well. “My goal at the beginning of the season was to make it to state as a team,” VanderLinden said. “Hopefully everyone plays well and we advance as a team.”

Junior Zoey Lang appears to be ready after leading the field at Indian Foothills with a 5-over par 41 for meet medalist honors. Lang finished the match with five pars and three bogeys.

Leah Weaver of Marshall finished second overall in the meet with a score of 44, while Boonville’s Rayghan Skoufos shot a 9 over par 45 with four pars and two bogeys.

Leah Ziegelbein finished the meet with a score of 46 with two pars and four bogeys, while Carlie Daniel shot a score of 47 with three pars and three bogeys, Hannah LeGrant 47 with three pars and three bogeys, and Elena Wirths 53 with one par and four bogeys.

VanderLinden said Kaitlyn Smith and Alexis Schnetzler had no score because of the weather. However, prior to the rain, VanderLinden said Smith had one par and three bogeys while Schnetzler finished with two pars and one bogey.

Teams competing in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament at Heritage Hills are Blair Oaks, Fulton, Helias, Kirksville, Marshall, Mexico, Moberly, North Point, Southern Boone, Warrenton and Wright City.