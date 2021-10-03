Lady Pirates fall in eight innings against California, 2-1

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team dropped a heartbreaker last Thursday on the road against the California Pintos by a score of 2-1 in eight innings.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 10-11 overall and 2-4 in the Tri-County Conference, head coach Christie Zoeller said the girls have to come out ready to play from inning number one. “When we look at the game as a whole we had some really great defensive plays and Abby (Pulliam) did a solid job on the mound, unfortunately a couple of errors just took us out of this game. Our bats were also not on tonight. We simply have to hit the ball and we have to string hits together and push runs across the plate.”

With a total of three runs scored in the game, it’s safe to say that Boonville struggled in both hitting and scoring runs against the Pintos. California never trailed in the game and took a 1-0 lead after four complete innings before Boonville rallied back with one run two innings later to tie the game at 1-all. Meanwhile, after both teams failed to score in the seventh inning, the Lady Pintos came back and took advantage of two Boonville errors in the bottom half of the eighth inning for the victory.

Ellie Clay picked up the win in the circle for California, while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Clay pitched all eight innings and allowed just one run on six hits and six walks while striking out four batters. Pulliam, meanwhile, pitched 7 2/3 innings and gave up just two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. The loss dropped Pulliam to 8-8 on the season.

Ella Percival led the hitting attack in the game for California with one single, one triple and one RBI. Ellie Clay, Gracie Dampf and Emma Russell each had one single.

For Boonville, Pulliam and Lexi Maddex each had two singles. Jordyn Fuemmeler finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Cora Thompson added one single.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated California 14-3 in five innings.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls hit the ball well and had fun. “Gracey Rose, Carlie Bishop and Mia Eckerle all hit triples,” Pendergraft said. “Lexie Lane also added in a double. Lillian Newham pitched a solid three innings by striking out five batters. Rachel Massa came in the last two innings and pitched well to defend the lead.”

The Lady Pirates, improving to 9-4 overall and 3-3 in the TCC, opened the game with two runs in the first and then sent five runs across in the second, two again in the fourth and five in the fifth. California, meanwhile, scored all three runs in the bottom half of the fifth.

Newham picked up the win in the circle for Boonville’s JV and struck out five batters in three innings. Massa then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Gabrielle Rohrbach took the loss for California.

Boonville’s JV also out-hit California 15-2, with Gracey Rose going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and one RBI. Newham finished the game with two doubles and three RBIs, while Lexie Lane added one single, one double and three RBIs, Josie Widel with two singles and two RBIs, Casey Bedell with two singles, Mia Eckerle and Carlie Bishop each with one triple and one RBI, Rachel Massa with one double, Sophie Zoeller with one single and one RBI and Mattie Wells with one single. Allison Drummond and Bayleigh Warren also drove in one run each.

For California, Kinley Higgins and Lanie Holtzclaw each had one hit.