Boonville picks up sweep against Fulton

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team did everything right even though it required playing the Fulton Hornets for only two sets Thursday night in Fulton.

While playing the best 2 out of 3 sets, Boonville won both sets against Fulton 25-22 and 25-12 to improve to 8-7-2 overall.

“We looked good tonight,” said Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said. “Our transition on and off the net allowed us to pick up the short-over-the-block stuff. If the ball went over the block our defense was set up and we adjusted as needed. We need to continue to mix up the offense and score. Our aggressive serves and on-target passing makes running a quicker offense possible.”

Junior Genae Hodge led the Lady Pirates with eight service points while Nora Morris had a team-leading 12 kills on 26 attack attempts. Addi Brownfield, meanwhile, finished the match with a team-high nine digs.

Hodge also finished the match with seven attack attempts and five digs, while Morris had five digs and four service points and Brownfield with six kills on 18 attack attempts with three service points with one ace. Madison Smith added nine kills on 25 attack attempts along with seven service points with two aces, six digs and two blocks. Kylee Turner contributed six digs, five service points and four attack attempts, while Cassidy Bishop had eight digs, Lillian Rohrbach four digs, three attack attempts and one service point, and Addy Nichols with six digs.

Boonville’s JV also won in two straight sets against Fulton 25-15 and 25-10.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played well against Fulton. “We served aggressively and played good defense,” Herzog said. “Haylee Hampton led the team with seven earned points, two of which were aces. She also contributed three digs. Ashlen Holman led the team with six digs and contributed two earn points. I really enjoy watching her play setter defense. Claire Witting led the team with 11 assists. Ava Esser really picked up her offensive game and led the team with eight kills. She has come a long ways and I couldn’t be more proud. She also contributed six earned points, three of which were aces and four digs.”

Kinley Fox also played well for the Lady Pirates with nine service points with three aces along with five kills and five digs. Ava Baker finished the match with eight kills, six service points with three aces and four digs, while Claire Witting added 11 assists, two digs and one kill, Haylee Hampton with seven service points with two aces, three digs and one kill, Elly Rapp with five service points with two aces and two digs, Ashlen Holman six digs and two service points, Ava Parman three aces and three kills, Reagan Wilson five assists, and Twelva Mason with three kills.

In the C-team match, Boonville defeated Fulton 25-12 and 25-16.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls played very well as a team against Fulton. “I am so proud of these freshmen girls,” Lowe said.

Riley Wilson led the Lady Pirates with nine service points with five aces along with four kills and one dig. Kylee Hopkins finished the match with nine service points with three aces and five assists, while Kailee Austin added four service points with four aces and four kills, Reagan Wilson five assists and four service points with two aces, Elly Rapp five kills and two service points and two aces, and Kaila Dillender three service points with two aces and two kills.