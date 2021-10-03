Boonville, LSE cross-country teams set season, personal records in Moberly Meet

Boonville boys and girls cross-country coach Melissa Baker said Thursday’s Moberly Cross-Country Invite was a great day for personal and season best performances.

With 88 runners and 23 teams in the boys division and 79 runners and 22 teams in the girls division, Baker said she was proud of the runners for improving their times. “That is our goal every time we complete, and we had five season best or personal record performances,” Baker said. “Hayden Williams, Will Schenck, Jeremy Birk and Ember Piersee all ran personal records. That is a celebration to be proud of for our runners. Emily Gibson ran a season best performance and I know she will beat her freshman year personal record before our season is over this year. Our runners have been working hard in practice and they are seeing that their hard work is paying off. I am looking forward to our next competition at Capital City on October 9.”

In the girls division, Zoe Martonfi of Eldon finished first in a time of 19:33.05 while Alex Sharp of Brookfield took second in a time of 19:34.50.

Emily Gibson turned in the best time for Boonville by placing 21st overall with a season best time of 23:33. Tanaja Bledsoe placed 45th overall in 25:55, while Ember Piersee took 54th with a personal record time of 26:26.

In the final-team standings for the girls, Moberly finished first with 45 points. Kirksville placed second with 78 points, followed by Eldon with 91, Braymer 93, Monroe City 102, Salisbury 118 and Marshall 128.

In the boys division, Nathan Reynolds of Eldon had the fastest time in a time of 17:40.84 while Jayden Allen of Hallsville finished second in 18:01.61.

For the Boonville boys, Hayden Williams placed 23rd overall with a personal record best in 20:30. Will Schenck finished 67th overall with a personal record best in 22:48, while Jeremy Birk took 83rd overall with a personal record time of 25:56 and Edison Baker 79th in 24:37.

In the final-team standings for the boys, Kirksville captured first with 75 points. Hallsville finished second with 82 points, followed by MMA with 108, Moberly 117, Monroe City 125, Marion County 129, Eldon 137, Salisbury 160 and Versailles 163.

New Franklin

New Franklin’s Douglass Creason finished 27th out of 88 runners in a time of 20:37.55.

LSE

The LSE boys and girls cross-country team also competed in the Moberly Meet.

For the LSE boys, Jack Hamblen finished 67th overall out of 153 runners with a personal best time of 14:17. Elijah Ueligger placed 86th overall with a personal best time of 14:55, while Noah Nease took 93rd in a time of 15:23.

For the LSE girls, Olivia Dilse finished in 23rd place with a personal best time of 14:23 to bring home a medal for the Lady Pirates. Raven Taylor placed 35th in a time of 15:155, while Hillary James took 75th overall in a time of 17:51.

LSE coach Becky Eckerle said the boys and girls really like attending this meet because they usually run well on this courts. “Jack (Hamblen) came out strong and maintained a great pace throughout the race,” Eckerle said. “He finished strong. Elijah (Ueligger) has also really worked hard this season and is shaving time off with every meet. As for the girls, Olivia (Dilse) maintained her pace throughout the race and had a great finish.”