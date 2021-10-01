Lomax leads the way with 4 TDs and 212 yards rushing in 58-28 win over Osage

After putting up 212 yards and four touchdowns Friday night in a 58-28 win over Osage on Homecoming at Gene Reagan field, Boonville senior DaWan Lomax lamented that it’s all about preparation.

If that’s the case, Lomax had no problem with preparation all week during practice.

“Honestly that just goes with preparation and we had good preparation all week in practice,” Lomax said. “We knew that if we came out and did our thing we would score a lot. I felt excellent and the line did an excellent job blocking up front. I mean when everybody does their job, we score a lot. Good things happen.”

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough was also happy not just because the Pirates put up 58 points for a season-high on Friday but also because this is what he envisioned when he took the job in 2017 with the crowd four deep on the hill, the stands full, the band playing and the players having fun.

“First of all our goal each week is to handle our business and win by plus 13,” Hough said. “We're chasing the one seed and if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen, but we want to do everything that we can to control our fate to potentially being a one seed going into districts and host a playoff game. That's our goal. Expectations don't change.

“We knew offensively that we could do some things but we also knew that Osage would try to keep the ball away from us. In the first quarter we had one play offensively; we did score but if you look at midway through second quarter it's a 14-6 ball game. We did a lot of good things but just the fact that we weren't on the field offensively kept us from scoring.”

The Pirates definitely made the most of the opportunity in the first quarter while scoring on their only play on a 55 yard run by Lomax with 8:21 left.

Of course prior to Lomax’s big run down the sidelines, the Indians also hit paydirt on their first possession of the game by moving the ball 65 yards on eight plays. Senior quarterback Brockton McLaughlin scored on a 7 yard scramble to give Osage the early lead at 6-0.

The Indians never led again in the ballgame as Lomax willed the Pirates the rest of the way to the tune of 178 yards on only six carries and four touchdowns in the first half. Osage also owned the first quarter despite being down 7-6 with 114 yards rushing compared to just 55 for Boonville.

The Indians never saw the end zone again until the third quarter, while the Pirates hit paydirt three more times in the half on runs of 8, 1 and 87 yards by Lomax to extend the lead to 30-6 at the break.

Boonville also continued its string of six straight two-point conversions when McKee scored the first of two with 2:38 left in the half to make it 22-6. The second two-point conversion came with just 10 seconds left in the half to push the lead to 30-6.

The Pirates also scored on every possession in the first half while rushing for 317 yards on 18 carries and nine first downs for a total of 322 yards. Osage had 210 yards rushing on 31 carries and 12 first downs for 240 yards.

McKee was also on his way to another big game with five carries for 95 yards in the first half.

The second half was like a track meet with Boonville scoring on every possession until the kneel down in the last minute and 42 seconds. Hough said laughingly had he known Boonville was perfect in the second half, he may have tried to score again.

With the ball to start the second half, Boonville hit paydirt for a fourth time on a 50-yard run by McKee to go up 37-6 with 9:21 left. The Pirates then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Osage 40 to set up their next score on a 12-yard run by junior Jackson Johns to extend the lead to 44-6 with 8:08 remaining.

The Indians answered with a touchdown on their next drive on a 62 yard run by junior running back Derek Bradley to cut the lead to 44-12 with 7:19 left. However, on Boonville’s next series from its own 35, the Pirates drove 65 yards on 10 plays for the score on a 22-yard run by McKee to extend the lead to 51-12.

The next touchdown by Osage, which Hough said was disappointing, came on just two plays as Bradley hit paydirt from the Boonville 12 to make it 51-20. The Indians went 57 yards on just two plays and then added the two point conversion, which was also scored by Bradley.

Both teams would score again in the fourth quarter, with the Pirates pushing it in on a 11-yard run by sophomore running back Rhodes Leonard to go up 58-20. Then, on Osage’s very next possession, the Indians hit paydirt again on a two-play, 58-yard drive on a 53-yard run by McLaughlin to make it 58-26. McLaughlin also hooked up with junior receiver Hunter Graber on the two-point conversion to complete the scoring in the game with 2:03 left.

All in all, Boonville finished with 21 first downs along with 547 yards rushing and 66 passing for a total of 613. Osage had 13 first downs, 385 yards rushing and 30 passing for a total of 415.

In addition to Lomax’s 200-plus rushing yards and four touchdowns, McKee finished with 10 carries and 143 yards and two scores while junior quarterback Colby Caton added 13 carries for 106 yards. Dakota Troost had five carries for 40 yards, while Leonard finished with 22 yards on six carries and one touchdown.

Caton also completed 10 of 10 passes for 66 yards.

McKee had five receptions for 23 yards, while Johns added two for 20 yards, Luke Green two for 9 yards and Lomax two for 9 yards.

For Osage, Eric Hood led all rushers with 14 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown. McLaughlin had 10 carries for 143 yards and two scores, while Bradley added nine carries for 43 yards and one score.

McLaughlin also completed 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards with one interception. Senior Keigan Vaughn had one catch for 14 yards to lead all receivers for Osage.