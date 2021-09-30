Rhorer, Lammers and Maggard homer in 13-3 win over Madison

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team had a first Tuesday night while hosting the Madison Panthers in ­CAC action.

For the first time this season, the Lady Tigers had three home runs in one game in a 13-3 win over the Panthers.

While the win improved Pilot Grove’s record to 5-9 overall, head coach George Monk said the girls have been playing well lately and were ready to have a breakout game like this. “We work hard in practice on hitting,” Monk said. “Finally that came through to the field of play. Marci Lammers and Kendall Rhorer each hit their first home runs over the fence. Kaitlyn Maggard also corked one that was a no doubter. We had contributions to our offense from the entire lineup. All our players made contact and drove in runs. We are playing well at the right time of the season. We have a big game against New Franklin on Thursday both for league standing and district seeding. There is no doubt the winner of that contest will be the number one seed. Right now I feel each team has an argument for the first place seed. I know Ross (Dowell) will have his players ready to battle and reflecting on our performance in our last few games the Lady Tigers are ready to play, too.”

Lammers and Rhorer seemed to be ready while combining for six of the team’s 15 hits-five of which went for extra bases. Rhorer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs, while Lammers had a single, double, home run and three RBIs.

Lammers also picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Tigers with seven strikeouts in six innings. The junior hurler also allowed just three runs on one hit and three walks. Emily Buck took the loss for Madison.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Pilot Grove scored at least one run in every inning. Nonetheless, the Lady Tigers jumped on Madison early thanks to a leadoff home run by Lammers in the first and Kaitlyn Maggard’s solo shot to left center later in the inning to make it 2-0. Claire Rentel also had a bunt single to extend the lead to 3-0.

Madison also scored early in the game with one run in the top half of the second on a double to left by Buck to make it 3-1.

However, the Lady Panthers never got any closer in the ball game as Pilot Grove plated three more runs in its half of the second on a two-RBI single to center by Lammers and a RBI-single by Maggard to push the lead to 6-1.

The Lady Tigers would add another run in the third on a ground ball back to the pitcher Olivia Felten. Then, after Madison added another run in the top half of the fourth to cut the lead to 7-2, Pilot Grove came back again with on in the bottom half of the fourth on an infield single by Maggard and two in the fifth on a lead off home run to center by Rhorer and a ground ball to short by Felten to go up 10-2. Meanwhile, in the sixth, Madison added one run on a fly out to center while Pilot Grove sent across three more runs in the bottom half on singles each by Phillips and Grace Peterson and a two-RBI single to center by Rhorer to win by the mercy rule.

Maggard finished the game with a single, home run and two RBIs for Pilot Grove. Rentel had two singles and one RBI, while Peterson added two singles, Felten with one single and two RBIs, Phillips with one single and one RBI, and Maddie Watring with one single.

For Madison, Buck had the team’s only hit with one double and two RBIs. Danielle Freels drove in one run.