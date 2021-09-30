Pirates JV falls at home against Pintos, 36-12

The Boonville Pirates JV football team had a tough outing at home Monday night at Gene Reagan Field by losing to the California Pintos 36-12.

The Pirates, dropping to 2-3 on the season, will play next on Monday, Oct. 4 at School of the Osage starting at 6 p.m.

Boonville JV coach Ryan Brimer said this was not the team’s best game. “We struggled to tackle, which in turn made it hard for us to get stops,” Brimer said. “We also had a hard time running the ball. Ross Brackman and Evan Bishop have been bright spots this year. Evan has found a way to make some big plays for us at the quarterback position. He is a very accurate passer and has made some big plays out of the pocket. Ross has come out of nowhere to be our best receiver and has the ability to score every time he touches the ball.”

Although the Pirates finished with over 300 yards in total offense, only 20 of those came on the ground against California.

As for the passing attack, freshman quarterback Evan Bishop completed 16 of 43 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Ross Brackman also had a big game for the Pirates with five catches for 168 yards and two scores, while Will Stock added one catch for 54 yards, Maddex Douglas five catches for 53 yards, Cooper Pfeiffer four catches for 24 yards, and Rhad Leathers one catch for 1 yard.

On the ground, Douglas finished the game with three carries for 12 yards while Eli Stock had five rushes for 8 yards.

On defense for Boonville, Langston Hall finished the game with 16 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Will Stock had seven total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks, while Jamal Franklin added six tackles, Trent Maxwell five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, Rhad Leathers and Conner Baysinger each with five tackles and one half sack, Tyson White three tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, Eli Stock and Levin Martin each with three tackles and one half tackle for loss, Hayden and Isaiah Escamilla with three total tackles each, Gage Hodges and Maddex Douglas each with two tackles and one half sack, and Chase Amos, Cooper Pfeiffer and Christian Escamilla with one tackle apiece.