Marshall hits walk off double in ninth to lead New Franklin past New Bloomfield

The New Franklin baseball team proved that homefield advantage is a big thing Tuesday night in a 9-inning, 4-3 win over the New Bloomfield Wildcats.

While the win improved the Bulldogs record to 8-3 overall, head coach Erich Gerding said in so many words that this was a heck of a game. “We were able to limit a lot of damage the first three innings and Caleb and Clayton both did a great job pitching out of trouble,” Gerding said. Caleb got a two out walk in the ninth after being down in the count and Jake poked one down the left field line to score him from first.”

Up until the one run in the ninth, the Bulldogs had their hands full against the Wildcats while trailing 3-1 after 5 ½. However, in the bottom half of the sixth, New Franklin rallied back with two runs to tie the game at 6-all before scoring the winning run in the ninth on a walk off double to left by Marshall.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win in relief for New Franklin. Caleb Hull started the game and pitched the first-five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed five hits with four strikeouts. Jordan took the loss for New Bloomfield.

Marshall led the hitting attack in the game for New Franklin with two doubles and one RBI. Tanner Bishop also doubled and drove in two runs, while Keaton Eads added one double and Owen Armentrout and Connor Wilmsmeyer each with one single.

For New Bloomfield, Jordan went 4-for-5 with three singles and one double. Schuster, Leason and Buscher also doubled in the game.

Pilot Grove (BB) 19, Otterville 4

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team had a easy road game against the Otterville Eagles Tuesday night by exploding for 19 runs on 18 hits.

The Tigers, improving to 7-5 on the season, scored in every inning but one against Otterville and led 3-0 after one, 6-3 after three and 12-4 after four before sending seven more runs across in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Dade Christy picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove with eight strikeouts in five innings. Christy also allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks. Woolery took the loss for Otterville.

As for the hitting in the game for Pilot Grove, Bo Vinson and Connor Rhorer each had four hits. Vinson finished the game with one single, two doubles, a home run and five RBIs, while Rhorer had one single, two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Hayden Sleeper finished the game with three singles and two RBIs, while Hank Zeller added a single, double and two RBIs, Tate Rentel one single and one double, Christy with a grand slam home run and four RBIs, and Levi Jeffries and Waylan Christy each with one single.

Krause and Gemes each had two hits in the game for Otterville. Birk went 1-for-2 with a home run and one RBI.