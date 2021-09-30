LSE Pirates start slow, lose to Pintos 24-6

The LSE Pirates eighth grade football team suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night on the road, losing to the California Pintos 24-6.

The Pirates, 1-2 on the season, trailed California 12-0 at the half and 18-6 after three quarters before giving up another touchdown in the final quarter.

LSE Pirates football coach Seth Brimer said the team played a half of solid football. “Unfortunately, football is a four quarter game,” Brimer said. “I was extremely played with our hustle. We had defensive tackles running 30 yards down field and making tackles. That is a great thing that we can build off of and use this week as we prepare for Osage.”

Brad Norbury led the Pirates with 12 carries for 43 yards. Clayton Schuster, meanwhile, finished the game with nine carries for 40 yards while completing 5 of 10 passes for 67 yards. Parker Brenner had three rushes for 10 yards and one touchdown, while Logan Conz added one carry for 2 yards and four receptions for 59 yards. Darrin Leonard had one catch for 8 yards.

On defense, Zyren Mack led the Pirates with four solo stops, two assisted tackles and two tackles for losses. Logan Turk finished the game with three solo stops and one assisted tackle, while Baylor Jackson added two solo stops and two assisted tackles, Schuster with two solo stops, one assisted tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack, Norbury with two solo stops and one assist, Leonard one solo and two assists, Carter Felten two assists, Brody Porter, Conz, Austin Ellifrit and Seth Thomas each with one solo and one assist, Brenner and Norman Bonaparte with one solo stop each, and Aiden Meyers with one assist.