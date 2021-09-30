Lang, Daniel and Ziegelbein nab TCC honors in golf

For Boonville golfers Zoey Lang, Carlie Daniel and Leah Ziegelbein, the day was bittersweet during the Tri-County Conference Tournament Monday at Eagle Knoll Golf Course.

While Lang, Daniel and Ziegelbein were recognized as all-conference players for finishing in the top 10, the Lady Pirates had a disappointing day otherwise as a team by finishing fourth overall in the final team standings.

Southern Boone captured its fourth straight conference title on Monday with a score of 416. Osage finished second at 421, followed by Eldon at 425, Boonville at 426, California at 481 and Blair Oaks at 510. Hallsville had no team score.

“We have a strong golf conference that we play in,” VanderLinden said. “After the tournament, the four teams were all within 10 strokes of each other. Southern Boone won the tournament on their home course. This was the fourth year in a row that Southern Boone has claimed the title. On a positive note, we had three members on the all-conference team. Zoey Lang placed fifth, Carlie Daniel eighth, and Leah Ziegelbein ninth.”

Hannah Maschoff of Osage was the tournament medalist with a 2-over par 74. After that the scores ballooned in the double digits, with Lily Frazier of Southern Boone shooting a 12-over par 84, Sophia Sindlinger of Osage 90, Lila Frazier of Southern Boone 92, Zoey Lang of Boonville 96, Avery Wells of Eldon 96, Autumn Allen of Eldon 104, Carlie Daniel of Boonville 105, Leah Ziegelbein of Boonville 107, and Gracie Peter of Eldon 108.

With the low score of the day for Boonville, Lang also had three pars and 10 bogeys. Daniel finished with five pars and two bogeys, while Ziegelbein had one birdie and seven bogeys, Hannah LeGrant with a score of 117 with four bogeys, and Raygahn Skoufos with a score of 119 with one par and three bogeys.