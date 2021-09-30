Lady Warriors extend win streak to 14 matches on Eighth Grade Recognition Night

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team entered Tuesday night’s Parents/Eighth Grade Recognition Night unbeaten in 13 matches.

Although the Lady Warriors have had some close matches along the way, the Marshall Owls were no contest on Tuesday as Ss. Peter & Paul prevailed in two sets 25-13 and 25-14 to improve to 14-0 on the season.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls were excited and emotional being the last night to play volleyball at Ss. Peter & Paul. “We settled down and played our game,” Griffin said. “Bella (Imhoff) had a great night with five assists and eight kills. Mabry (Caton) gave us a scare but recovered with 10 aces, two assists and one kill. Addison Johnson, who doesn’t get much recognition for her passing, had a wonderful night with four aces. Elise Kirchner had five assists, Lauren Thompson three kills and Delaney (Rowlett), Emerson (Comegys) all contributed for the win.”

In addition to her eight kills and five assists, Imhoff also had three aces and two blocks in the match. Caton finished with two assists and one kill to go along with her 10 aces, while Elise Kirchner added five assists, on ace, one dig and one block, Addison Johnson four aces and one assist, Delaney Rowlett three aces and one kill, Lauren Thompson four kills, Emerson Comegys two kills, and Kylie Imhoff with one assist.

In the seventh grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul defeated Marshall 25-9 and 25-16.

Griffin said the girls had a better night of serving. “We had more pass, set and hits,” Griffin said. “All the girls were able to play. The seventh grade team has come a long ways and I enjoyed watching them play and improve.”

Katie Drummond led Ss. Peter & Paul seventh grade team with seven aces and one assist. Elizabeth Eichelberger finished with six aces, one assist and one kill, while Lauren Venable added six aces and one kill, Charlotte Rohrbach four kills and one ace, Isabel Alvizo three assists, Emily Cowherd two aces and one assist, Ellise Gramlich two kills, and Brooklyn Alberts with two aces.

In the seventh grade match Monday night against Heritage Academy, the Lady Warriors won in two straight sets 25-9 and 26-24.

Griffin said the girls started slow with their first four servers missing their serves. “We eventually settled down and played well,” Griffin said. “The second set we played our sixth graders with a couple of seventh graders. We made this an exciting game, but they pulled off the win. I love how the kids pass, set and hit.”

Katie Drummond led the Lady Warriors with 10 aces, one kill and one dig. Isabel Alvizo finished the match with five aces and four assists, while Lauren Venable added six aces and one assist, Charlotte Rohrbach four kills, Emily Cowherd two kills and one ace, Jaden Ronnfeldt two kills, Brooklyn Alberts one ace and Aesa Fjell with one assist.

Ss. Peter & Paul picks up sweep against St. Peters

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team had another successful night on Friday against St. Peters of Marshall.

Due to low numbers by St. Peters, Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the Lady Warriors played a combined seventh and eighth grade match. Griffin said the seventh graders played the first set, winning 25-11. The eighth grade played the remaining two sets and won 25-4 and 25-14.

“St. Peters had difficulty receiving our serves the second set,” Griffin said. “This team plays so well together; I love how they work together and interact. They uplift each other. They are just fun to watch. They know each other’s strengths.”

In the two sets for the eighth grade team, Elise Kirchner had a big night with nine aces, two assists and one dig. Mabry Caton finished the match with three aces and three assists, while Isabella Imhoff had three aces and two kills, Delaney Rowlett three kills, Lauren Thompson three aces and Addison Johnson with two aces.

In the one set for the seventh grad, Brooklyn Alberts finished with eight aces. Isabel Alvizo had four assists, three aces and one dig, while Charlotte Rohrbach added two aces and two kills, Katie Drummond two aces, one assist and one kill, Jaden Ronnfeldt two aces and one kill, Lauren Venable three aces, Ellise Gramlich three aces, Emily Cowherd two aces and one dig, Aubrey Frederick one ace, and Aesa Fjell with one assist.

In the sixth and seventh grade match against St. Peters, the Lady Warriors dropped the first set 23-25 but won the second 25-14.

Griffin said the girls made adjustments and played the sixth graders with a few seventh graders. “The girls played two sets and split,” Griffin said. “We lost a close first set but came back the second set strong. This was the first time for them to play together in this format. The girls did a great job. The future looks good. In order to better yourself is during practice. Each player works on skills when in the gym.”