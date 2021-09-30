Lady Pirates win in three sets against Mexico

Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team finally had one go its way Monday night at home against the Mexico Bulldogs.

After dropping the last-two matches by a 3-0 score, Boonville turned the tables on the Lady Bulldogs with a three-set sweep 25-13, 25-23 and 25-12.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 7-7-2 overall.

“We served well,” Herzog said. “We have some aggressive servers. This was a slower paced game for us. We played very good defense and had several long rallies. Genae (Hodge) was a huge part of our offense. We need to continue to get her more involved. We know outsides score and getting our middles up more “as a threat” will allow us to have more weapons.”

Addi Brownfield had another big night for the Lady Pirates with a team-high 16 service points with one ace along with nine kills on 27 attack attempts. Brownfield also finished the match with seven digs. Claire Witting led the Lady Pirates with 11 digs, while Kylee Turner had the team-high in assists with 20.

Turner also had 12 service points with two aces, nine digs and one kill on two attack attempts, while Madison Smith added 12 attack attempts with six aces, nine kills on 18 attack attempts, three digs and one block, Lillian Rohrbach 10 digs, seven service points with two aces and one kill on five attack attempts, Nora Morris five service points, 10 digs and six kills on 19 attack attempts, Genae Hodge five kills on 11 attack attempts, three digs and two blocks, Addy Nichols two digs and one attack attempt, Hope Mesik two digs, and Cassidy Bishop with one dig.

In the junior varsity match, Boonville defeated Marshall in two straight sets 25-19 and 25-3.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played well. “We struggled in the first set, but we found our rhythm in the second. We have yet to have our full JV team together, but we’re making it work. The girls are adjusting well.

Herzog also noted that Kinley Fox led the team with 12 service points with three aces along with eight digs and four kills. Claire Witting had 10 service points along with 12 assists, three digs and one kill, while Ashlen Holman added five service points and three digs, Haylee Hampton 11 digs, three service points and one kill, Ely Rapp two service points and one dig, Ava Esser 11 kills and one service point, Reagan Wilson six assists, Twelva Mason four kills and one dig, and Ava Parman with three kills and two assists.