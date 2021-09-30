Lady Pirates send seniors out on a winning note against Marshall

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team had plenty to play for Monday night against the Marshall Owls at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

Aside from trying to win the game, the Lady Pirates also wanted to send the six seniors out on a win note in the home finale.

Mission accomplished.

Not only did Boonville win the game 7-4, they also evened its season record to 10-10 overall.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said this was a fun senior night for a great group of ladies. “The six seniors that we honored have given so much to our program and have helped build it to what it is today,” Zoeller said. “We will miss each one of them so much. As far as the game goes, I thought we did a nice job stringing some hits together and pushing runs across. We were also able to capitalize on some errors. We just have to keep coming out and putting it altogether.”

While winning the season series against Marshall 2-0, the Lady Pirates also led from the first inning on by pushing across two runs in the first on three hits-which included singles by Abby Pulliam and Cora Thompson and a two-RBI double to left by Emma West.

Of course, Marshall didn’t go down without a fight. While the next-three innings would be scoreless, Marshall rallied back with one run in its half of the fifth on two hits. However, it was pretty much all Boonville the rest of the way until the seventh with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on two hits and two errors to extend the lead to 4-1. Then, after a scoreless sixth by Marshall, the Lady Pirates came back and tacked on three more runs in its half of the inning on a ground ball for an RBI by Faith Mesik and a two-RBI-single to left by Lillian Newham.

Marshall, however, made in interesting in the top half of the seventh with three runs on three straight hits to cut the lead to three at 7-4. The Lady Owls would get no closer as Pulliam came back with two straight strikeouts and a ground out to end the game.

Pulliam also picked up the complete-game victory for Boonville to improve to 8-7 overall. In seven innings, Pulliam allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters. Riley Wilkinson took the loss for Marshall despite having seven strikeouts in six innings.

Five plays also finished the game with multiple hits for Boonville. West went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Newham finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Pulliam, Rachel Massa and Jordyn Fuemmeler each had two singles, Lexi Maddex with one triple and Cora Thompson and Faith Mesik each with one single.

For Marshall, Wilkinson went 3-for-4 with one single, two doubles and two RBIs.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Marshall 8-0 to improve to 8-4 on the season.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said Alison Eichelberger and Josie Widel recorded hits against Marshall. “Lillian pitched a solid three innings by moving the ball very well around the zone,” Pendergraft said. “Mattie Wells also came in to close the game and pitched very well. Our defense was solid and our offense was disciplined batting.”

While playing five innings, Boonville scored all the runs they would need in the first inning with five. However, in the second, the Lady Pirates tacked on three more runs to extend the lead to 8-0.

Newham picked up the win in the circle for Boonville with 10 strikeouts in five innings. Ainsley McCracken took the loss for Marshall.

Boonville’s JV also out-hit Marshall 3-0, with Eichelberger going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Josie Widel had one single, while Mia Eckerle drove in one run.