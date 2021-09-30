Lady netters fall to Father Tolton 8-1, Neidig wins only singles match

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team had a rough night on the road against Father Tolton with just one win in nine matches in a 8-1 loss.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 6-5 on the season, head coach Melissa Harvey said the girls had a rough time getting into their groove against Tolton. “Although our doubles teams at one and two gained the lead in the beginning, they were inadequate at putting enough pressure on their opponent to continue that lead to secure the win,” Harvey said. “Even though they didn’t finish with a win, they were neck and neck with Father Tolton until the very end.”

Despite dropping all three matches in doubles, they were all close. At the No. 1 position, the team of Emma Neidig and Abigail Pannell fell to the team of Meg Duncan and Claire Condict 8-5. At the No. 2 position, the team of Arji Webster and Alyssa Fitzgerald lost to the team of Grace Monsees and Cayleigh Neuner 9-7. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Kate Schneringer and Lilli Hendrix dropped a 8-6 decision against the team of Ryley Freeman and Catie Cameron.

Boonville also took it on the chin in singles except at the No. 1 position as Neidig improved to 17-1 on the season with a 8-3 win over Duncan.

In other matches, Pannell fell to Condict 8-5 at the No. 2 slot. At No. 3 singles, Webster lost to Monsees 8-2. At No. 4 singles, Schneringer dropped a 8-3 decision against Neuner. At No. 5 singles, Hendrix fell to Cameron 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Fitzgerald lost to Brinkley Decker 8-0.

In the JV match, Father Tolton won eight out of eight matches against Boonville with one tie.

The only winner on the night in the JV match was the team of Chloe Grizzle and Emily Baker over Lizzie Lutz and Abby Meyer 7-5.

In other matches, Grizzle and Baker lost to Abby Meyer and Greta Moe 6-2; George Hendrix and Abby Lang lost to Emma Korba and Brooke Bacon 6-3 and 6-5, Jordyn Williamson and Bridget Puryear lost to Lauren Johnson and Aubrey Wilmeth 6-0 and to Emma Korba and Greta Moe 6-0; and Paola Sanchez and Kaylee Casey lost to Annalisa Heckman and Marianna Keegan-Carol 6-0 and then tied the duo 5-5.