Peterson leads Lady Tigers past Cairo, 8-2

The Pilot Grove softball team improved to 4-9 on the season by beating Northeast of Cairo Friday night in Pilot Grove 8-2.

The Lady Tigers never trailed in the game against Cairo and led 2-1 after one and 4-2 after five before plating four more runs in the sixth.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said he knew it was going to be a close game after looking at the scouting reports but felt the Lady Tigers had a slight edge. “I was a little concerned because of the lack of offense at California, but boy did our lineup do its job,” Monk said. “We flat hit the ball hard. Certainly the 12 hits show how well we hit but not in that stat is the number of hard line drive and deep fly ball outs we hit. The whole lineup did its job.”

Marci Lammers definitely did her job in the circle for the Lady Tigers with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Lammers also gave up two runs on eight hits and one walk. Brumley took the loss for Northeast of Cairo.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Cairo 12-8, with Grace Peterson going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Claire Rentel also had three hits with three singles, while Lammers added a single, double and one RBI, Kendall Rhorer two singles and one RBI, Kaitlyn Maggard with one home run and two RBIs, and Maddie Watring with one triple and one RBI.

Ogle and Pierce each had two hits for Cairo.

Tigers fall to Cairo 6-0

The Pilot Grove baseball team struggled offensively in a 6-0 loss Friday night against Northeast of Cairo in CAC action at Pilot Grove.

Jack Prewett picked up the win on the mound for Cairo, while Bo Vinson took the loss for Pilot Grove. Prewett pitched six innings and struck out 14 batters while giving up just two hits and two walks. Vinson, meanwhile, pitched seven innings and allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Cairo also out-hit Pilot Grove 6-2, with one hit each from Prewett, Thad Harman, Austin Wright, Ryan Tracy, Tyler Davis and Brendan Huntsman.

For Pilot Grove, who dropped to 6-5, Vinson doubled while Hayden Sleeper added one single.

Lady Tigers struggle against California pitcher in 9-1 loss

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team had trouble keeping up with the hard-throwing pitcher from California and as a result fell to the Lady Pintos 9-1.

Pilot Grove, dropping to 3-8 on the season, scored its only run in the top half of the sixth while California plated four in the first, two in the third, one again in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said California featured the hardest thrower they have faced this season. “Her fast ball was effective against us,” Monk said. “In the first few innings we were not as sharp as we have been recently and California got off to a good start as Marci (Lammers) struggled early. We work hard on our swings in practice but need to adjust better in game situations. The latter half of the game we settled down and played much better. Our girls are learning to play as a team and adjusting to the night was a good sign that we understood how to right ourselves. The next few contest are going to be vitally important to our position in district play so we need to focus and bring our best games.”

Ellie Clay picked up the win in the circle for California, while Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Clay struck out 15 batters and gave up one run on four hits and one walk. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched six innings and allowed nine runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven.

California also out-hit Pilot Grove 7-4, with Clay going 3-for-3. Percival, Dampf, Wright and Russell each had one hit.

For Pilot Grove, Lammers, Kaitlyn Maggard, Claire Rentel and Kendall Rhorer each had one single.

In the JV game, California defeated Pilot Grove 11-3.

The Lady Tigers scored all three runs in the fifth, while California sent one run across in the first and then added five in the second and five again in the fourth.

Monk said the JV Lady Tigers struggled throwing strikes but the effort was there. “I’m pleased how Claire Rentel has stepped up and taken the ball,” Monk said. “With more practice, she is going to be a good pitcher. Our hitting was timely and all came together so we were able to score a few runs, which is always good.”

Rentel was the winning pitcher in the game for Pilot Grove, while Grace Phillips picked up the save. Rentel pitched one inning and gave up six runs on three walks. Phillips then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed five runs on two hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

Kendall Rhorer and Elaina Wirths each had two hits in the game for Pilot Grove. Rentel and Lauren Krumm finished the game with one hit.

Belstle tosses no-hit shutout against Sturgeon in 17-0 win

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team needed only three innings to beat the Sturgeon Bulldogs 17-0 in CAC action Thursday night in New Franklin.

The Lady Bulldogs, 8-7 overall and 4-1 in league play, scored all 17 runs in just two innings by exploding for 10 runs in the first and seven again in the second.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said the girls jumped on Sturgeon from the beginning and took control of the game. “We took some good swings and it was good to get a CAC win,” Dowell said. “We continue to improve and make strides. We have a tough week next week with some good challenges for our team.”

Freshman pitcher Brynn Belstle picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin with four strikeouts in three innings. Vanlandingham took the loss for Sturgeon.

New Franklin also out-hit Sturgeon 9-0, with Emersyn Eads going 2-for-2 with a single, double and three RBIs. Abby Maupin finished the game with one triple and three RBIs, while Belstle added one double and one RBI. Sophia Held had one single and drove in two runs, while Kelsi Fair, Heaven-Lee Hundley and Kristen Flick finished the game with one single and one RBI. Jayna Matthews had one single.

Sturgeon had no hits in the game.

Marshall’s three hits, Bishop’s six strikeouts lead New Franklin past Sturgeon

New Franklin’s Jake Marshall went 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and one RBI to lead the Bulldogs past Sturgeon 9-3 after overcoming a slow start Thursday night in New Franklin.

New Franklin, improving to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the CAC, trailed Sturgeon 2-0 after 2 ½ innings before rallying back with seven unanswered runs with four in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to go up 7-2. Meanwhile, after Sturgeon plated another run in its half of the sixth, New Franklin came back and added two more runs in the bottom half of the sixth.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said it was great to be back home. “We looked a little anxious the first few innings being back home,” Gerding said. “I liked the way we responded in the third after some bad luck in the top half. Our pitchers battled and gave us a chance. We did a lot of good things, but we need to be cleaner and just plain better on the defensive side of the ball.”

Tanner Bishop picked up the win for New Franklin with six strikeouts in three innings. Bishop also gave up just two runs on three hits and two walks. Clayton Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters. Then, to finish the game, Caleb Hull pitched one inning in relief.

Smith took the loss for Sturgeon while surrendering seven runs on four hits and six walks with two strikeouts.

New Franklin also finished the game with eight hits, with Bishop going 2-for-3 with two singles and four RBIs. Owen Armentrout and Sam Marshall each had one single and one RBI, while Hull added one single and Keaton Eads with one RBI.

For Sturgeon, Brooks went 2-for-4 with two singles. Smith had one double.