Maddex gets walk-off single in eighth, Boonville wins 9-8

Boonville senior Lexi Maddex was due for a big hit against the Versailles Tigers Thursday night in Tri-County Conference action at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

After Boonville had tied the game at 8-all in the bottom of the eighth, Maddex got the one pitch she was looking for against Versailles’ pitcher Joscelynn Marriott with a deep fly ball over the center fielder’s head to score Lillian Newham from second to give the Lady Pirates a 9-8 victory.

That turned out to be Maddex’s only hit of the ball game but it was enough to give Boonville the come from behind victory with a walk-off single.

The Lady Pirates improved to 8-6 overall and 2-3 in the Tri-County Conference.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said this was a hard-fought game against a very good Versailles team. “With an exciting outcome like this I don’t want to focus on the negative parts of the game, we know there are definitely things that we need to work on, and we will,” Zoeller said. “What I want to focus on is the never give up, never die attitude this group of Lady Pirates showed tonight. In the bottom of the seventh, Versailles intentionally walked two of our batters in a row to get to our slapper, Faith Mesik. Faith muscled a shot out to the outfield and their outfielder made a great catch for out number three. This could have knocked us down a little but instead it made us want it more. Then, in the eighth, Versailles goes up on us by one run.

“We had some great defensive plays to get us out of the inning. In the bottom of the eighth with one out, Alison Eichelberger, who I just told “you have to score” took off for home on a shot to short by Lillian Newham, and Alison did just what I asked, she found a way to be safe, while colliding with the catcher. Then, for the second time in the game, Versailles intentionally walked one of our batters to get to someone they thought was less of a threat. Having played and coached this game for a while this kind of move can get into batters head a little bit. However, Lexi Maddex accepted the challenge and hit a shot to center to score the go ahead run. The thing that I know about this Lady Pirate team is that we fight for each other, and I trust my lineup from top to bottom and I am confident that in close games like this we will find a way to get our job done.”

Needless to say, it didn’t look good early on as Versailles came out with a fast start with three runs in the first and one again in the second to go up 4-0. However, in the bottom of the second, Boonville got one of the runs back on back-to-back singles by Emma West and Jordyn Fuemmeler and a fielder’s choice by Josie Widel to cut the lead to 4-1.

The Lady Tigers got the run back in the top half of the third on a lead off single and a wild pitch to make it 5-1. But in the bottom half of the third, Boonville answered again with three runs on back-to-back singles by Newham and Cora Thompson and two-RBI double to center by Emma West to pull to within one at 5-4.

Boonville added two more runs in the fourth when Mesik reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and rounded the bases to tie the game to go ahead 5-5. Then, after a single to center by Abby Pulliam, Newham picked up the first of her two doubles in the game to give the Lady Pirates their first lead of the game at 6-5.

Versailles didn’t waver, though. In the fifth, the Lady Tigers tacked on another run on a walk and a hit to tie the game at 6-all only to have Boonville plate one run in its half of the inning to make it 7-6.

The game, however, was far from being over at that point as Versailles would tack on another run in the sixth to tie the game at 7-all and then send one run across in the top half of the eighth on a lead off single and a double to left to grab a 8-7 lead.

Boonville wasn’t about to go down without a fight, though. In the bottom of the eighth, Pulliam led off with a single to right and advanced to second on the sacrifice bunt by Rachel Massa. Then, after a fielder’s choice by Newham to tie the game at 8-all, Versailles intentionally walked West to get to Maddex, who successfully placed the ball just out of the reach of the center fielder to score the winning run.

Pulliam picked up the complete-game victory for Boonville with six strikeouts in eight innings. Pulliam also allowed eight runs on 14 hits and six walks to improve to 6-5 overall. Marriott took the loss for Versailles by giving up nine runs on 13 hits and four walks while striking out four.

West went 3-for-3 in the game for Boonville with a single, double, triple and two RBIs. Newham was 3-for-5 with a single, two doubles and two RBIs, while Pulliam, Thompson and Fuemmeler added two singles each, Maddex with one single and one RBI, and Widel with one RBI.

For Versailles, Marriott went 3-for-6 with one double and two RBIs. Kierra O’Rourke had three singles and two RBIs, while Maria Ollison added a single, home run and one RBI. Ashlynn Davidson and Taylor Bice also had two hits each.

Boonville also won the JV game 7-1.

The Lady Pirates JV, 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the TCC, scored all seven runs in the first-two innings against Versailles. Versailles scored its only run in the second.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls did a great job running the bases and looking for opportunities to advance. “I was proud of our discipline at the plate,” Pendergraft said. “Our hitters on the night were Sophie Zoeller, Allison Drummond and Lexi Lane. Mattie Wells did well pitching all three innings for us and also drove in several runs batting. Josie Wells was our catcher tonight and helped to defend our lead defensively. Alison Eichelberger was a wall at shortstop, stopping hard hit balls and making plays. Altogether, a great Lady Pirate in.”

As the winning pitcher, Wells gave up just one run on four hits with one strikeout. Alli Biggs took the loss for Versailles.

Drummond had the only extra base hit in the game for Boonville with one triple and two RBIs. Zoeller and Lane also had one single each, while Wells drove in one run.

Mady Rayl led all hitters for Versailles with one double.