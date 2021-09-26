Lady Pirates finish 1-4 in September Slam Invitational

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team may have finished 1-4 last weekend while competing in the 2021 September Slam Softball Invitational in Liberty.

But if you ask Boonville head coach Christie Zoeller on how the team fared in the five games played, she said she was proud of the team for the grit and determination they showed. “I am proud of the way we hit against really good teams,” Zoeller said. “We know what we need to work on and we will continue to do that. I feel that if we can come out hitting the way we did this weekend throughout the rest of the season that good things will come our way. We just have to keep pushing and find a way to “Be Great” in all we do.”

The Lady Pirates were definitely great in the opening game against Troy while prevailing 7-2.

Boonville never trailed in that game and plated three runs in each of the first-two innings and one again in the fifth to record the victory. Troy, meanwhile, scored one run in each of the third and sixth innings of play.

Zoeller said this was a phenomenal game from top to bottom. “We came out big against a very strong Class 5 team,” Zoeller said. “It was all working: defense, offense, pitching and catching. I think we surprised a lot of people by winning this game but this is what I know this team is capable of if we can put it all together. Abby did an amazing job on the mound by holding this strong hitting team to only one earned run. It was definitely a great day to be a Lady Pirate!”

Pulliam picked up the complete-game victory for Boonville by giving up just two runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Emma West also had another strong performance at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Pulliam finished the game with two hits, while Lillian Newham and Faith Mesik each doubled. Jordyn Fuemmeler also drove in two runs, while Rachel Massa, Cora Thompson and Lexi Maddex added one single each.

Of course the next-two games were not as crisp as the first as Boonville fell to Liberty 15-6 and Fort Osage 11-7 to closeout the day at 1-2 overall.

In the game against Liberty, Zoeller said the girls did a nice job hitting the ball. “We were able to score six runs against a very strong, very dominate Liberty team,” Zoeller said. “We were also winning this game 4-0 for 2 ½ innings, which is huge. Lillian did a nice job keeping their lineup guessing for the first couple of innings. The thing about a good hitting team like this one, is that once they get your timing down, they are going to hit. We hung with them though and never gave up.”

Boonville led Liberty 4-0 after 3 ½ innings but then surrendered five in the bottom half of the third and four in the fourth. Meanwhile, after tacking on two more runs in its half of the fifth to make it 9-6, the Lady Pirates surrendered another six runs in the bottom half of the fifth to suffer the loss.

Newham took the loss in the circle for Boonville. Newham pitched three innings and gave up five runs on seven hits with one strikeout. Pulliam then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed four runs on four hits with one strikeout. Then, to finish the game, Massa pitched 1/3 inning and issued six runs on four hits and two walks.

Thompson went 3-for-3 in the game for Boonville with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Newham finished the game with two hits, while Maddex added one single and two RBIs. West also drove in one run.

In the third and final game on Friday, Zoeller said fatigue kind of started showing through. “Games 2 and 3 were doubleheaders so we had little time to recoup and recover,” Zoeller said. “However, our bats didn’t slow down and we were able to score seven runs off of great hits against good pitching. We definitely had to all pull together in this game and work as a team. I am proud of our never give up attitude. I think that is something we showed a lot of throughout the weekend and it was great to see.”

Boonville again led early against Fort Osage by outscoring the Lady Indians 4-1 in the first. Boonville also led 6-3 after two before giving up two in the third and three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play. The Lady Pirates also tacked on one in the bottom of the fifth.

Pulliam took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up eight runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters in 3 1/3 innings. West then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one.

Josie Widel led all hitters for Boonville with three singles and one RBI. Pulliam finished the game with a single and a double, while Massa added two singles and one RBI, Thompson with one double and two RBIs, Newham with one single and one RBI, West and Fuemmeler each with one single, and Maddex with one RBI.

On Saturday, the Lady Pirates dropped a heartbreaker against Pleasant Hill 3-2.

In this game, Zoeller said the girls came out a little flat and their bats just weren’t there. “This was kind of a test for us because Pleasant Hill is in our district,” Zoeller said. “I think it was good to see them so that we can better prepare if we should face them again.”

Boonville took a 2-1 lead after three against the Lady Chicks but then surrendered one in the furth and one in the sixth to suffer the loss.

Pulliam was the losing pitcher in the game for Boonville while giving up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters. The loss dropped the junior hurler to 7-7 on the season.

Massa and Mesik each had one single to lead all hitters for the Lady Pirates, while Pulliam drove in one run.

In the final game on Saturday against Kearney, the Lady Pirates fell 12-5.

Zoeller said this is a game she would like to play again and there is a possibility they could see them when they travel to Carthage. “The thing about a big tournament like this, for a small school like us, is that your pitchers have to throw a lot of innings, and they all did,” Zoeller said. “Five games in two days kind of took a toll but again the positive that we take away is that we never gave up.”

Kearney led from the first inning on against Boonville with two in the first, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the sixth. Kearney also put up two in the seventh. As for the Lady Pirates, they scored one in the fourth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Newham took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up 10 runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out two batters in 5 1/3 innings. West then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Pulliam went 3-for-4 in the game for Boonville with two singles, a home run and one RBI. Maddex had two singles and two RBIs, while Widel added one single and one RBI, and Mesik with one single.