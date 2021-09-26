Lady netters compete in Novice Tournament in North Kansas City

The Boonville girls junior varsity tennis team picked up some valuable experience over the weekend while competing in a novice tournament in North Kansas City.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said due to the Homecoming festivities this week the girls were unable to attend the Mexico JV Tournament but were able to compete in a novice tournament in Kansas City for beginning level players. “We expected that most of the teams from the surrounding Kansas City area would be difficult, but several teams we played actually turned out to be close to our level,” Harvey said. “Anytime we can get our girls more playing experience, it is an opportunity for us to learn and grow. Overall, we wanted the girls to get playing experience, learn, grow, have fun and do some team bonding and I think that was accomplished. It was a great day and we hope we get to have this experience again next year. These ladies are the future of our team and we are excited to see where they take us.”

The No. 2 JV doubles team of Georgia Hendrix and Abby Lang finished 2-2 on the day, while the No. 1 team of Chloe Grizzle and Emily Baker and the No. 3 team of Paola Sanchez and Kaylee Casey both finished with records of 1-2 in the tournament.

The team of Hendrix and Lang won their first-two matches in the tournament by beating Raytown and William Chrisman by the scores of 6-1 and 6-0, respectively. However, in the next-two matches, the duo fell to Staley’s Green Team 6-0 and Staley’s Silver Team 6-3.

As for the No. 1 team of Grizzle and Baker, they also won their first match against Staley 6-5 but then dropped the next-two matches against Staley Green Team 6-5 and Notre Dame de Sion 6-5.

The No. 3 team of Sanchez and Casey, meanwhile, had a rough start by losing their first-two matches against Staley 6-1 and William Chrisman 6-2 but then came back to win their final match against Ray-Pec 6-3.

Lady Pirates fall to Mexico 2-8

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team fell on the road Thursday night against Mexico 7-2.

Harvey said the girls went into this Mexico match with the pre-assumptions due to their last match against the Lady Bulldogs. “We had to remind them that every time we play a better team we learn from the experiences we get from it,” Harvey said. “Last time we played Mexico, our No. 3, Arjianna Webster, was missing from our lineup, which required everyone below her to step up a position. This was not the case for this match, which allowed each player to play in their normal lineup position at a level in which they are suited for. Although we lost seven games to Mexico, I felt those losses weren’t as tough as they were the previous time we had played them. Many of the girls had long rallies with their opponents and went to deuce several times, but just couldn’t close the point out to increase their score.”

Boonville’s No. 1 singles player Emma Neidig and No. 6 player Alyssa Fitzgerald had no trouble finishing against Mexico. Neidig beat Mexico’s Shelby Kennemore for the second time this season by a score of 8-4 to improve to 16-1 overall, while Fitzgerald upended Winona Whelan 8-5.

In other singles matches, Abigail Pannell lost to Katherine Gooch 8-1 at the No. 2 position. At No. 3 singles, Arji Webster fell to Lillian Yager 8-2. At No. 4 singles, Kate Schneringer fell to Estrella Ramirez-Lopez 8-2. Meanwhile, at No. 5 singles, Lilli Hendrix fell to Jocelyn Jarquin-Garcia 8-3.

The Lady Pirates also struggled to win matches in doubles against Mexico, with the No. 1 team of Neidig and Pannell falling to Kennemore and Yager 8-6. At No. 2 doubles, Webster and Fitzgerald lost to Gooch and Whelan 8-1. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, Schneringer and Hendrix fell to Ramirez-Lopez-Garcia 8-3.

In JV action, Mexico defeated Boonville 4-2.

Recording wins for Boonville were Bridget Puryear over Reilly Walker and Abigail Ryan 6-4 and 6-2, respectively. In the only other singles match, Puryear lost to Sandra Cruz-Jarquin 6-1.

In JV doubles, the team of Jordyn Williamson and Hailey Mendez fell in three matches 6-0, 6-2 and 6-1.