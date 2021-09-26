Boonville pick up valuable experience in Gans Creek Classic

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams got the experience of a lifetime Saturday while competing in the Gans Creek 5K in Columbia.

Home of the Missouri men’s and women’s cross-country teams, Boonville head coach Melissa Baker said it was great experience for the team competing for the first time at the Gans Creek Classic. “It is the largest cross-country meet in the state, and it’s on the state course,” Baker said. “I was so excited for our two freshmen, Tanaja Bledsoe and Edison Baker. Both of them ran personal records by at least two minutes. Emily Gibson and Hayden Williams also ran well. Emily had her season best time. The energy at the course is really fun. They have over 200 runners in each race. We ran early in the morning and it was foggy, but of the runners stated after the race that they loved running on that course. We will definitely be going back.”

With over 233 female runners and 233 male runners competing in the White Division, Isaac Rivera of Lincoln College Prep and Riley Arnold of Blue Eye turned in the fastest times in the two divisions in times of 16:16.9 and 19:07.5, respectively.

Lincoln College Prep also captured the championship in the White Division for the boys with 47 points, while Fulton finished a distant second with 158 points. In the White Division for the girls, Fort Osage took first with 113 points while Lutheran (St. Charles) placed second with 173 points.

For the Boonville girls, Emily Gibson had the best finish by placing 85th with a season best time of 23:43. Tanaja Bledsoe, meanwhile, finished 143rd with a personal record in 25:25 while Ember Piercee placed 192nd in a time of 28:01.

For the Boonville boys, Hayden Williams finished 126th overall in 20:40 while Edison Baker placed 204th with a personal record time of 22:43.