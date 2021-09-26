Boonville loses on PK in final 30 seconds against Fatima

The Boonville Pirates soccer team is getting closer to that first win of the season.

On the road Thursday night against the Fatima Comets, the Pirates fell short in a hard-fought battle 3-2.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-7 overall, head coach Alec Adair said the boys played a great game and came up just short. “They worked very well in the new formation that we were trying out and we found a lot more success on the attack,” Adair said. “We went down 1-0 and responded with a goal from Tucker Lorenz. We then went down 2-1 and responded with a beautiful goal from Austin Rice. Due to an unfortunate swing of events in the last 30 seconds, Fatima was given a penalty kick which was scored. The gave 110 percent the whole game and are on the verge of putting a number in the win column.”

Despite the loss, Boonville did everything they could early on to keep pace with Fatima. Although the Comets would score first at the 22 minute mark to go up 1-0, Boonville would answer shortly thereafter with a goal by Lorenz off the assist by Caleb Schneringer to tie the game at 1-all. Meanwhile, in the second half, Fatima scored again at the 3:49 mark to go up 2-1 only to have Boonville rally back again with a goal by Rice and assist by Owen Reynolds to tie the match at 2-all. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they lost the match in the final seconds as Fatima scored on a PK with 39:31 left for the victory.

Fatima finished the match with 11 shot attempts and eight shots on goal while Boonville had 12 shot attempts and only four shots on goal.

The Comets also had six fouls in the game compared to five for Boonville.

Boonville senior Gage Allison also had another big night in goal with 11 saves.