Pirates grind out 32-8 win over Pintos to remain unbeaten in TCC

The Boonville Pirates football team kept the train running on the tracks Friday night on the road against the California Pintos.

After last week’s upset win over No. 1 ranked Blair Oaks, snapping the Falcons 44 game win streak in the TCC, the Pirates were full steam ahead against the Pintos while racking up over 360 yards in total offense for a 32-8 victory.

The good news is that Boonville has now won four straight games since the season-opening loss against the Pleasant Hill Roosters to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Tri-County Conference. The Pirates will host School of the Osage on Homecoming this coming Friday night at Gene Reagan field.

Although the Pintos didn’t make it easy with a hurry up offense and wing-t, the Pirates had more than enough with over 360 yards in total offense while holding California to a lone touchdown in the first quarter.

Boonville was also 4-for-4 on the night on two-point conversions, which was planned going into the game.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said this game was very similar to the playoff game last year against California. “We knew it was going to be a very physical game,” Hough said. “It’s hard to simulate their offense in practice just because it’s super physical, but for California to come in and want to play bully ball with us and then for us to stop them multiple times on fourth down. But kudos to them for challenging us and putting the pressure on us. We battled all night and had our backs against the wall kind of fight or flight situations, but it's really exciting for the kids to see some success.”

Boonville senior Jamesian McKee also had success on the ground and through the air against California. Although McKee said he knew he was going to get the ball in the eagle formation on two-point conversions, he didn’t expect to carry the ball nine times. But that’s exactly what happened as McKee rushed nine times for 79 yards while hauling in one pass for 70 yards and one touchdown.

“The plan was to go for two every time we scored,” McKee said. “We just put that in for two point conversions, but then then coached called Eagle so I was like, let's do it. I feel like it's hard to stop when we’ve got Travis (Dell) DJ (Wesolak) and DaWan (Lomax) in the backfield. But honestly, I felt like we started off slow at first but then in the second half we got after it. I feel like at this point now we’ve got the momentum, we just have to keep it going. I feel like teams are starting to realize that we’re a better team than we were last year and they're going to have to start taking us serious.”

With over 500 yards in total offense last week and over 360 yards Friday night, the Pirates also proved that they can put points on the board with 73 points in its last two games for an average of 36 points per game.

Of course the touchdowns didn’t come easy for Boonville, especially early on. While the Pirates led California 16-8 at the half, the first score came as a result of a blocked punt at the Pintos 27. Seven plays later after moving the ball down to the California 1 yard line, junior quarterback Colby Caton ran it in for a touchdown to make it 6-0.

Senior running back DaWan Lomax also hit paydirt on the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 8-0 with 6:20 left in the opening quarter.

The Pintos also showed that it had plenty of firepower against the stingy Boonville defense. Although it took 15 plays and 64 yards to get the score, California also scored on its second series on a 4 yard run by senior running back Tyler Patterson. And like Boonville, the Pintos also hit paydirt on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-all with 2:22 left.

California never got any closer in the ball game as Boonville came back after the kickoff from its own 35 and marched the ball 65 yards on just two plays when Caton hit McKee on a 70 yard scoring strike down the middle for a touchdown to make it 14-8. McKee also had his name called on the two-point conversion to push the lead to 16-8.

Neither team saw the end zone for the rest of the half in what was turning out to be a defensive battle.

Boonville finished the first half with eight first downs along with 93 yards rushing and 94 passing for a total of 187. As for California, they also had eight first downs along with 109 yards rushing but was 0 for 6 passing.

The Pirates would add two more touchdowns in the second half, the first coming on a 49 yard run down the sidelines by Lomax with 8:38 left in the third quarter to make it 22-8. McKee then found the end zone on the two-point conversion by stretching out for the pylon to extend the lead to 24-8.

Boonville tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter on a five-play, 80-yard drive when Lomax scored on a 29 yard run with 6:12 remaining in the game. D.J. Wesolak then had his name called on the two-point conversion and crossed the goal line to push the lead to 32-8.

Wesolak said he knew it was going to be a hard game. “Beating Blair Oaks the week before was just one step closer to our goal, but we knew California was going to come out aggressive,” Wesolak said. “We just had to stay as physical as them and control the line of scrimmage because if we did that we could win the game. We’re going to take it one week at a time. The next week is just another great week and this week we just added to it.”

Lomax also continued his string of five straight 100-plus rushing yards this season with 12 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. McKee’s 79 yards on the ground was also a season-high, while Caton carried the rock 19 times for 45 yards and one score. Caton also completed 7 of 16 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown.

As for receiving yards, McKee topped all receivers with one catch for 70 yards and one touchdown. Lomax had two catches for 21 yards, while Dakota Troost added three for 12 yards.

For California, Patterson had 20 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown. Enoch Dunnaway finished the game with 24 carries for 67 yards. Calen Kruger completed 4 of 15 passes for 55 yards with two interceptions. Drake Schlup led all Pinto receivers with one catch for 31 yards, while Trevor Myers had two catches for 23 yards.