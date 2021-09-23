Ss. Peter & Paul picks up sweep against Oakland, improves to 12-0-1

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team won in two straight sets against the Oakland Eagles Wednesday night in Boonville 25-11 and 25-10.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said this was another great night of pass, set and hitting. “The whole team stands out and everyone contributed for the win,” Griffin said. “Mabry Caton had nine assists, two aces and two kills. Bella Imhoff had five aces, one assisted and three kills. Delaney Rowlett had a great night of serving 10 straight points to win the first set. Delaney also had four kills and one assist. Lauren Thompson added two aces and two kills. Katie Drummond continued her serving in helping us in the second set with seven aces. Great night for the Warriors.”

Ellise Kirchner also finished the match with two aces and one assist, while Charlotte Rohrbach added one kill.

The win improved Ss. Peter & Paul’s record to 12-0-1 on the season.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul seventh grade team, they also won in two straight 25-11 and 25-10.

Griffin said the girls played much better against Oakland. “Their serving was the difference,” Griffin said. “Oakland had a difficult time serve receive. Katie Drummond started us off with 14 points in the first set to set the tone for the game and match. Great passes from Elizabeth Eichelberger that allowed Isabel Alvizo to set our hitters. Both Katie and Charlotte Rohrbach had five kills. Isabel finished with five assists and Lauren Venable chipped in four assists.”

Rohrbach also had six aces in the match, while Venable added one ace and one kill, Eichelberger with one ace and one kill, Aesa Fjell one assist and Avery Rapp with one kill.

In the match Tuesday against Our Lady of Lourdes, Ss. Peter & Paul won 25-23 and 25-13.

Griffin said the eighth grade girls were a little shaky at first but recovered well and played great together. “Bella played the net and Mabry and Ellise set the ball,” Griffin said. “The back row made some awesome passes. Ollis is a talented team and we played better the second set. Lauren had some great hits along with Charlotte with a couple of blocks.”

Imhoff led the Lady Warriors with five aces, five kills, three assists and two blocks. Addison Johnson had five aces, two kills and one assist, while Caton added four aces, three assists and two kills, Ellise Kirchner five assists, Rohrbach two kills and one block, Rowlett one ace, one kill, one dig and one block, Drummond two digs and one assist, Thompson two kills and one ace, Emerson Comegys one kill, and Kylie Imhoff with one assist.

In the seventh grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul fell against Ollis 20-25 and 23-25.

Griffin said this was the first home match and first time in about a week for the seventh grade. “We were rusty on our serving,” Griffin said. “We were able to keep the game close and exciting. We made some great passes but our serving wasn’t on our side.”

Alvizo had five assists, four aces and one kill to lead the Lady Warriors. Eichelberger finished the match with three aces, three assists and one kill, while Aubrey Frederick added four kills and three aces, Drummond four aces and two kills, Venable four assists and one kill, Rohrbach three kills and one block, Avery Rapp one block, Ellise Gramlich one kill, and Jaden Ronnfeldt and Brooklyn Alberts each with one ace.

On Thursday, September 16 against Heritage Academy, the Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team prevailed in two sets 25-10 and 25-12.

Griffin said this was a good and easy win for the girls. “Our serving gave Heritage problems,” Griffin said. “Bella and Delaney also had a good night at the net with Bella getting five kills and Delaney eight. Ellise Kirchner had six assists and Mabry two. The girls are playing well together as a team.”

Caton finished the match with 14 aces, two assists and one kill for Ss. Peter & Paul. Rowlett had eight kills, while Imhoff added five kills, two aces and two assists, Kirchner six assists and one ace, Johnson three aces and one assist, Drummond one ace, one assist and one kill, and Thompson with two kills and one ace.