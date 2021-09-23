Pulliam pitches, hits Lady Pirates past Fulton 12-0

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said the Lady Pirates had a complete game in a 12-0 win over the Fulton Hornets Monday night at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

After dropping their last-two games against Blair Oaks and Mexico, the Lady Pirates came out Monday to lead Fulton start to finish while getting a complete-game victory from junior Abby Pulliam.

“Our offense, defense, and pitching were all on tonight and we showed what can happen if you put it all together,” Zoeller said. “We’ve been talking about how we have to come out in the first ready to hit and we did that tonight. This helped put the momentum of the game in our favor. Abby also had a great night in the circle and our defense was strong behind her. We have to build off of this and good things will keep happening.”

The Lady Pirates, improving to 7-5 on the season, couldn’t have had a better start in the first inning with a lead off inside the park home run to center field by Pulliam. In all, Boonville scored three runs in the first on four hits, which included infield singles each by Rachel Massa and Cora Thompson and a double to left center by Lillian Newham.

Boonville never trailed after that by adding five more runs in the fifth on two walks and three hits to extend the lead to 8-0. Thompson also had her second hit of the game in the inning with a two-RBI double to center to make it 5-0.

Of course the Lady Pirates didn’t stop there. After holding Fulton scoreless in its half of the sixth, Boonville came back and tacked on four more runs in the bottom half of the inning on two walks, a hit batter and a three-RBI triple to right center field by Lexi Maddex to end the game by the run rule.

As for the pitching by Pulliam, the junior hurler improved to 5-5 on the season by striking out five batters and giving up just five hits in seven innings. Marah Walley took the loss for Fulton by allowing three runs on eight hits in three innings with four strikeouts.

Boonville also out-hit Fulton 12-5, with Thompson going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and four RBIs. Pulliam finished the game with a single, home run and one RBI, while Maddex added a single, triple and five RBIs, Newham with one double, Faith Mesik with one single and one RBI, Massa, Emma West and Jordyn Fuemmeler each with one single, and Josie Widel with one RBI.

For Fulton, Jayna Hedgpath had three singles while Riley Baker added two singles in the game.

In the JV game, Fulton defeated Boonville 8-5.

The Lady Pirates, falling to 5-4 on the season, trailed Fulton 3-2 after the first before rallying with one in the second to tie the game at 3-all. However it was pretty much all Fulton after that with one in the third and four again in the fourth to go up 8-3. Boonville added one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls played a good game against Fulton. “They were a good hitting team and found our gaps,” Pendergraft said. “We answered their hits with our own; Mattie, Josie, Carlie, Allison Drummond, and Bayleigh all had hits tonight. Mattie Wells pitched all five innings for us. Our infield made some great heads up plays for us and our outfielders went deep to get hard hit balls. I was proud of our fight and our ‘never give up’ attitude.”

Natalie Underwood picked up the win in the circle for Fulton, while Wells took the loss for Boonville. Underwood had five strikeouts in five innings for the Lady Hornets. Wells, meanwhile, allowed eight runs on 15 hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Macie Davis led all hitters for Fulton with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Layla Underwood and Natalie Underwood each had two hits and drove in two runs. Aubrey Fleetwood also had two hits.

For Boonville, Carlie Bishop went 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Allison Drummond also doubled and drove in one run while Josie Widel finished with one single and two RBIs. Wells added one single and one RBI while Bayleigh Warren had one single.