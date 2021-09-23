New Franklin picks up sweep against Glasgow in CAC

The New Franklin baseball and softball teams couldn’t have asked for a better road trip Tuesday night while facing the Glasgow Yellowjackets in CAC action.

While the Lady Bulldogs defeated Glasgow 5-0 to improve to 7-7 overall and 3-1 in the CAC, the New Franklin baseball team dominated the Yellowjackets from start to finish for a 13-0 win in five innings to raise its season record to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.

New Franklin softball coach Ross Dowell said it was a tough and gritty win over a conference and district opponent. “We’re fighting through some things at the plate but did enough,” Dowell said. “We pitched excellent and kept them off the bases most of the night. Nice win on the road. We continue to grow and hopefully our best softball is ahead of us.”

While out-hitting Glasgow 9-2, the Lady Bulldogs also scored in multiple innings by plating one run in each of the second and third innings of play, two again in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Freshman pitcher Brynn Belstle also looked sharp in the circle by striking out 16 Glasgow batters while giving up two hits in seven innings. Colvin took the loss for Glasgow with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Sophia Held went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Jayna Matthews finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Belstle and Kelsi Fair added one single and one RBI each and Abby Maupin, Carly Dorson and Emersyn Eads each with one single.

Glasgow was led by Sanders with one triple. Campbell had one single.

As for the New Franklin baseball team, they opened the game with five runs in the first and then sent three runs across in the second and third innings and two again in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said it was great to get off to another good start and put up crooked numbers in almost every inning. “Caleb and Jake threw a lot of strikes,” Gerding said.

Caleb Hull picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin with seven strikeouts in three innings while giving up just three hits. Jake Marshall then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two walks while striking out five batters. Strodtman took the loss for Glasgow.

New Franklin also out-hit Glasgow 13-3, with Connor Wilmsmeyer going 3-for-3 with three singles and four RBIs. Keaton Eads was 2-for-3 with a single and a double, while Hull added two singles and two RBIs, Owen Armentrout with two singles, Tanner Bishop and Sam Marshall each with one single and one RBI, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Rylan Hundley each with one single, and Drew Rhorer and Kadin Sanders each with one RBI.

Strodtman, Sanders and Johanning each had one hit for Glasgow.

New Franklin drops CAC contest against Community

New Franklin softball coach Ross Dowell called Monday night’s game against Community a game of opportunities.

While the Lady Bulldogs fell short against Community 6-3, Dowell said his team dug itself a hole in the first inning with some jitters and mental mistakes. “We fought back and tightened the game up but just in the end made too many base running errors and left too many runners on,” Dowell said. “You can’t do that against a really good team. Hopefully we take some lessons and learn for the stretch run of the season.”

Despite the loss, which dropped New Franklin to 6-7 overall and 2-1 in the CAC, the Lady Bulldogs had plenty of chances to take the lead against Community down just one run (3-2) after two. Unfortunately for New Franklin, they never got any closer in the ball game as Community added two more runs in the third to go up 5-2. Then, after New Franklin plated one in its half of the fourth, Community tacked on another run in the seventh.

Clark picked up the win in the circle for Community, while Brynn Belstle took the loss for New Franklin. Clark pitched all seven innings and gave up three runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three. Belstle, meanwhile, pitched seven innings and allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters.

Glasgow went 2-for-2 in the game for Community with a single, double and two RBIs. Kuda also had two hits and drove in one run.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin had a double and one RBI. Sophia Held finished the game with a single and one RBI, while Carly Dorson, Belstle, Heaven-Lee Hundley and Emersyn Eads added one single each and Brooklyn Brown with one RBI.

Russellville (SB) 7, Pilot Grove 1

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team scored its only run of the ball game in the first inning in a 7-1 loss against Russellville Monday night in Pilot Grove.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 3-8 on the season, managed just five hits in the game while committing three errors while Russellville scratched out eight hits with one error.

“We were playing a very talented club in Russellville,” said Pilot Grove coach George Monk. “They’re considered to be one of the stronger teams in the state at this time. Our goal was to compete with a strong team like the Indians. We had a much better game. Marci Lammers had a good game on the mound and was locating her fastball well. WE had a couple miscues in the field that cost us some extra runs. The girls improved quite a lot tonight and showed that they are getting in a position to be a tough team to compete with.”

Backues was the winning pitcher in the circle for Russellville, while Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Backues went the distance and struck out eight batters while giving up one run on five innings. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched seven innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Coombs went 3-for-4 in the game for Russellville with a double and a triple. Duenckel finished the game with two singles.

For Pilot Grove, Lammers had two singles while Grace Peterson, Claire Rentel and Elaina Wirths added one single each.