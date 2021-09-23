Lady Pirates struggle to find hits in 9-0 loss to Battle

One day after beating a really good Fulton team, the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team came back with a head scratcher Tuesday on the road against Battle.

After winning by the mercy rule against Fulton 12-0 on 11 hits, the Lady Pirates couldn’t seem to get the bats going against Battle while managing just one hit in a 9-0 loss.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 7-6 overall, head coach Christie Zoeller said the girls have to hit. “That’s what this game comes down to,” Zoeller said. “We have to hit to get the momentum going in our favor and get in our opponents head. We made contact with the ball tonight; we simply hit it right at their fielders. Lillian (Newham) did a nice job holding their hitters off until the fifth. They got her timing down and started hitting the holes. We had some great defensive plays but have to find a way to cut out errors. We’ll regroup from this, learn from it, and come out stronger in the next game.”

Battle scored in only three of the seven innings against Boonville with one in the third, six in the fifth and two again in the sixth. Ainsley Stubbs picked up the win in the circle for Battle, while Newham took the loss for Boonville. Newham, 2-1 on the season, pitched all six innings and allowed nine runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out one batter.

Battle also out-hit Boonville 11-1, with Brooke Nutter going 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs. Abby Schlude was 2-for-4 with a single and a double, while Kinleigh Kite added two singles.

For Boonville, Emma West had the only hit with one single.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Battle 6-4.

The Lady Pirates JV, improving to 6-4 on the season, scored two runs in the second and four again in the third while Battle had one in the second and three in the fourth.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said Mattie Wells came out strong in the circle. “Emma West came in to defend our lead,” Pendergraft said. “Allison Drummond and Carlie Bishop each had a hit. Carlie with one RBI, Allison Drummond with two. Though our hitting wasn’t as strong as it can be, our hitters and runners took advantage of opportunities that led to runs. All in all, great job by our Lady Pirate JV team to take home another win.”

Wells pitched the first-two innings to get the win for Boonville and gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout. West then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued three runs on one hit and five walks while striking out four batters.

Allison Drummond had one hit and drove in two runs for the Lady Pirates JV, while Carlie Bishop had one single and one RBI.

Bethany Perona tripled in the game for Battle.