Lady Pirates fall to Fatima Comets in three sets

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team couldn’t get things to go its way Tuesday night at home against the Fatima Comets.

After dropping three straight sets the night before against a much improved Eldon squad, the Lady Pirates fell in three sets again Tuesday against Fatima 23-25, 25-27 and 25-21.

The loss dropped Boonville to 6-7-2 overall.

“We’re still putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” said Boonville coach Dina Herzog. “After Monday night’s loss to Eldon we tried a few things. Cassidy Bishop played libero and did well. Our offense of Kylee Turner and Madison Smith in the middle worked as we sped up our middle attack. Addi Brownfield continues to be a threat outside. We will continue to try new things until we utilize everyone’s strengths and find the winning combination.”

Although the Comets wound up winning all three sets, Boonville was close in all three and led by as much as four on two different occasions in Game 1. Boonville and Fatima also played to seven ties in the first set. However, after a kill by Fatima to tie the set at 20-20, the Lady Pirates couldn’t seem to find any rhythm while allowing the Comets to go on a 5-3 run for the win.

The second set was also close with 11 ties and neither team leading by more than four points. However, after battling back to tie the match at 20-all after three straight kills-one by Turner and two by Smith-the Lady Pirates took the lead on two occasions after that on kills by Smith to go up 22-21 and again at 23-22. Boonville also led 24-22 after a kill by Brownfield. Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, they were unable to seal the win as Fatima once again rallied back with a 5-1 scoring edge to go up 2-0 in the match.

In the third and final set, Boonville rallied from as much as eight down at 12-4 to cut the lead to one (15-14) after a kill by Brownfield. However two serving errors in addition to a hitting error allowed Fatima to extend the lead back to five at 21-16. The Lady Pirates never got any closer than three points as Fatima closed out the match with a kill to record the sweep.

Turner finished the game with 14 service points with two aces and 25 assists to lead Boonville. Smith had 15 kills on 22 attack attempts and five blocks, while Cassidy Bishop added a team-leading 19 digs.

Turner also had four digs and one kill on six attack attempts, while Smith had five service points with one ace, five digs and one assist. Bishop finished with four service points with one ace, one assist and one attack attempt, while Brownfield added 12 kills on 33 attack attempts, 10 digs, three service points, two assists and one block, Nora Morris 11 digs, eight service points with two aces, 11 digs, seven kills on 24 attack attempts and one assist, Addy Nichols eight digs, two assists, one service point with one ace and four attack attempts, Genae Hodge two kills on six attack attempts, two blocks and one dig, and Claire Witting with one dig.

In the JV match, Fatima defeated Boonville in two straight sets 23-25 and 17-25.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said she was bummed about the loss against Fatima. “We should’ve won this game,” Herzog said. “Our defense was really strong. We passed so well in the first game, but really struggled at the net. We will continue to work on our hitters, connecting with our setters in practice. We just need to be smart and find what is going to work for us.”

Claire Witting led the Lady Pirates JV with nine digs along with four assists and two service points. Haylee Hampton finished the match with eight digs and five service points with one ace, while Cassidy Bishop had five digs, three service points with one ace and two assists, Kinley Fox with four service points with one ace, three digs and two kills, Ava Esser four service points with two aces and three kills, Ava Parman five kills and one block, Reagan Wilson two digs, two assists and one ace, Ashlen Homan five digs, and Elly Rapp with one kill and one dig.

In the C-team match, Boonville split with Fatima by dropping the first set 15-25 and winning the second 25-15.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls played really well and were able to play a true freshmen team. “We were able to play good defense and at times run an offense,” Lowe said. “I was proud of the way the girls played and looking forward to them continuing to improve.”

Elly Rapp finished the match with seven digs, three service points with two aces and one kill for Boonville’s C-team. Kylee Hopkins had five digs, three service points and one kill, while Kailee Austin added four digs and three service points with two aces Reagan Wilson five assists and three digs, Kaila Dillender with five kills and one dig, Randi Cottrell with three digs and one service point, Riley Wilson with two service points and one dig, and Shaniah Payne with one dig.