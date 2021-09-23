Lady Pirates fall in 4 sets against Eldon

Boonville girls volleyball coach Dina Herzog put it mildly on Monday night’s TCC matchup against the Eldon Mustangs.

While hovering around the .500 mark for pretty much the entire season in the conference, the Lady Pirates had a chance to make a statement on the road against Eldon.

Unfortunately for Boonville, Herzog said the girls did play well and wound up losing in four sets 18-25, 8-25, 25-22 and 19-25.

The loss dropped Boonville to 6-6-2 overall and 3-3 in the TCC.

“This was a conference and district opponent,” Herzog said. “We needed to be at the top of our game and we fell short in several areas. Our passing is usually our strength. We then can run an offense and score. We were called for double contact several times so we couldn’t run an offense. Our offense, when set, was having trouble scoring because Eldon played great defense. Our block didn’t get a lot of touches and our defense didn’t adjust. We have a lot to work on. I know we can pull it together and play as a team. This group has so much potential.”

Junior Madison Smith led the Lady Pirates with nine service points with two aces and 13 kills on 31 attack attempts. Addi Brownfield finished the match with a team-high 22 digs, while Kylee Turner led the team in assists with 22.

Smith also had 10 digs and one assist in the match, while Brownfield added five kills on 35 attack attempts, three service points and one assist. Turner finished the match with nine digs, seven service points with one ace and one kill on four attack attempts. Nora Morris had 20 digs, seven kills on 39 attack attempts with three service points, while Genae Hodge contributed five digs, three service points, one kill on 13 attack attempts and one assist, Addy Nichols with four digs, two kills on 10 attack attempts and one service point, and Cassidy Bishop with three digs.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Eldon 25-20 and 25-19.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said two girls returned from being out the past two weeks. “I couldn’t be more happy to have them back on the court,” Herzog said. “Zoe Davis led the team with 11 digs. She played amazing defense. Haylee Hampton jumped right back in the game with 10 digs and seven earned service points. Cassidy Bishop pitched in six digs, six assists and five earned service points.

“We played great defense tonight. We worked on positioning in practice and the girls showed me tonight they are a defensive team. We serve received well and covered our hitters. With that being said, we struggled at the net a little bit. Eldon put up some good blocks that we struggled getting through but pulled it off by finding the holes. We will continue to work hard in practice and improve every game. I’m proud of these girls and love watching them grow.”

Haylee Hampton finished the game for Boonville with 10 digs along with service points with one ace. Cassidy Bishop had six assists, six digs and five service points with two aces, while Zoe Davis added 11 digs, five service points, three kills and one block, Claire Witting eight assists, five digs and five service points, Kenley Fox five kills, four service points with two aces and three digs, Ava Esser three kills, one block, one dig and one service point with one ace, Ava Parman four kills, and Ashlen Holman with one dig.

In the C-team match, Eldon won in the only set 25-14.l

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said the girls started the game off well and really passed, set and hit but then got in a slump. “That is hard to come back from when you only get to play one game to 25,” Lowe said.

Kaila Dillender had three service points with three aces and two kills for Boonville. Kylee Hopkins finished the match with four digs and three service points, while Elly Rapp had three kills and one dig, Reagan Wilson three assists, Kailee Austin two service points and Riley Wilson with one kill.