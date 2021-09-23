Lady Pirates capture first in California Invitational

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team accomplished a small feat Tuesday during the California Invitational.

By winning the Invitational for the second year in a row by out-distancing Osage 359-400, the Lady Pirates also had all five golfers finish in the medal round.

Boonville girls golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the girls played well as a team. “We took first place and all five girls were part of the top 10 and medaled,” VanderLinden said.

In individual play, Sophia Singlinger of Osage captured first with a 10 over par 82.

Hannah Muschhoff of Osage finished second with a score of 84, while Rayghan Skoufos of Boonville placed third with a score of 86, Zoey Lang of Boonville and Sylvia Moss of New Bloomfield tied for fourth with a score of 88, Hannah LeGrant of Boonville sixth with a score of 90, Carlie Daniel of Boonville seventh with a score of 95, Leah Weaver of Marshall eighth with a score of 96, Hannah Rackers of Blair Oaks ninth with a score of 97, and Leah Ziegelbein of Boonville 10th with a score of 99.

Skoufos finished with one birdie, six pars and eight bogeys, while Lang had four pars and 11 bogeys, LeGrant three pars and 12 bogeys, Daniel two pars and 12 bogeys, and Ziegelbein with five pars and four bogeys.

Skoufos ties for meet medalist with a 9-over par 45

The Boonville girls golf team had the perfect bounce back match Monday at California.

After finishing a disappointing fourth out of four teams last week, the Lady Pirates bounced back Monday night in a dual at California Country Club to beat the Pintos by 14 strokes 188-202.

While improving to 5-3-1 in their final conference match of the season, Boonville head coach Rob VanderLinden said the girls got back on the winning side despite still being one varsity golfer short. “Rayghan Skoufos led the Pirates for the third match in a row to help lead the way,” VanderLinden said. “She tied Lilli Eichelberger of California for the meet medalist.”

Skoufos and Eichelberger finished the match with a 9-over par 45 while Carlie Daniel and Leah Ziegelbein carded a score of 47.

Skoufos and Daniel each had three pars and three bogeys in the match, while Ziegelbein added two pars and three bogeys. Hannah LeGrant finished with a score of 49 with one par and four bogeys, while Alexis Schnetzler shot a score of 56 with two bogeys, Elena Wirths 58 with one bogey and Katelyn Smith with a score of 64.