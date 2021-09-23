Lady netters edge Moberly, Neidig improves to 15-1

The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team continued its winning ways Tuesday night while hosting the Moberly Spartans in a battle of former NCMC schools.

After finishing third out of four teams over the weekend in the Osage Tournament, the Lady Pirates came back Tuesday against Moberly to win a nailbiter 5-4.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 6-4 overall.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said junior Emma Neidig had great strategy against her opponent. “Emma placed the ball accurately, giving her multiple clean winning shots,” Harvey said. “Her serve was also successful and she had no double faults. Tonight Pannell struggled to place the ball outside of the middle of the court. This led to giving her opponent perfect positioning for moving the ball to the open court on her side, in turn making Pannell do the moving instead. Webster started slowing but once she found her groove she battled back to the finish. She was able to keep her opponent from securing the match win twice in a row, giving her two more points for her final score. Schneringer’s serves were great tonight. Not only did she have good long rallies but she was able to come out on top of them as well. She is really starting to make aggressive moves towards ball placement and that is reflected in her score. Hendrix had great approach shots, giving her the opportunity to move into the court for net play. This allowed her to put away several points quickly. Fitzgerald looked much better during her singles match than in doubles. Even though she did not secure a win she fought hard until the very end.”

Although Boonville and Moberly split matches in singles, the Lady Pirates dominated play in doubles by recording wins in 2 out of 3 matches. At No. 1 doubles, Emma Neidig and Abigail Pannell won 8-1 over Kristyn Kruse and Lillian Tagai. The No. 3 doubles team of Kate Schneringer and Lilli Hendrix also prevailed over the team of Samantha Carl and Teagan Smith 8-4. In the only other doubles, the team of Arji Webster and Alyssa Fitzgerald fell to the team of Hallie Kroner and Aleiya Myers 8-5.

In singles, Neidig improved her season record to 15-1 by beating Kruse 8-2. At No. 2 singles, Pannell fell to Kroner 8-3. Webster also took a loss at the No. 3 spot by losing to Tagai 8-5. However, at No. 4 singles, Schneringer won 8-2 over Myers, while Hendrix defeated Carl 8-3. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Fitzgerald lost a hard-fought match against Smith 8-6.

Boonville’s JV also dominated double play by winning all four matches. At No. 1 JV doubles, the team of Chloe Grizzle and Emily Baker won 6-3, as did the No. 2 team of Georgie Hendrix and Abby Lang. At No. 3 doubles, the team of Jordyn Williamson and Haylie Mendez prevailed by a score of 6-2. Meanwhile, at No. 4 doubles, the team of Paola Sanchez and Kaylee Casey blanked their opponent 6-0.

In the only singles match, Bridget Puryear fell 6-3.