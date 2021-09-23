Falcons JV avenges varsity loss, beats Boonville 28-20

Boonville Pirates JV football coach Ryan Brimer said he knew from the beginning that Monday night’s game against Blair Oaks was going to be a battle.

Taking a cue from last Friday night’s varsity game in which Boonville knocked off No. 1 Blair Oaks 41-35, Brimer was spot on in his assessment of the game as the Falcons edged the Pirates 28-20.

The loss dropped Boonville to 2-2 overall. The Pirates will play next on Monday, September 27 at home against California, starting at 6 p.m.

“I was proud of our guys playing through some adversity,” Brimer said. “We had some calls that didn’t go our way, but we continued to fight. Evan Bishop has improved for us weekly and is quickly becoming a great leader for our squad.”

Bishop finished the game for Boonville by completing 16 of 33 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Maddex Douglas had two carries for 13 yards, while Eli Stock finished with six carries for 2 yards.

Cooper Pfeiffer, meanwhile, had a big night for Boonville with six receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. Ross Brackman finished with one catch for 75 yards and one score, while Douglas added seven catches for 73 yards and one score, and Rhad Leathers with two catches for 7 yards.

On defense for the Pirates, Trent Maxwell had a breakout game with a total of 10 tackles with two tackles for loss. Jamal Franklin finished the game with eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, while Rhad Leathers had six tackles and one tackle for loss, Conner Baysinger six tackles and one half sack, Brackman four tackles, Levi Martin three tackles and one tackle for loss, Douglas three tackles, one interception and one half sack, Rylee West and Isaiah Escamilla each with three tackles, Gage Hodges with two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, Tyson White, Hayden Mendez and Will Stock with two tackles each, and Chase Amos and Cooper Pfeiffer with one tackle apiece.